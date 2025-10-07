When I reviewed the Google Pixel 9a earlier this year, I expected to switch back to my Pixel 9 once I finished the test. But even though the 9a falls short in some ways, its fantastic battery life, comparable performance, and good cameras meant I felt no pressure to switch back. I still use the Pixel 9a as my daily driver.

With the Pixel 9a dropping 30% to $349 (30% off), $50 below its previous all-time low, now's an excellent time to grab one! Of course, the Pixel 9 is also 30% off, matching a previous all-time low of $549. But I would personally grab the Pixel 9a between those two, no questions asked! Either that or upgrade fully to the Pixel 10.

Save 30% ($150) Google Pixel 9a 128GB: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a has all the perks you'd expect from a Pixel phone: Ridiculously long software support through 2032 with the speediest version updates, cameras backed by Gemini post-processing, and reliable Tensor performance for speedy AI. What's specific to the Pixel 9a? It has one of the brightest 120Hz displays you'll get on a mid-range phone (up to 2,700 nits outdoors), dependable IP68 dust and water resistance, an excellent macro camera for close-up photos, and the best battery life you'll find on any Google phone.

✅Recommended if: You want a phone that'll never die on you in the middle of the day; you like stock Android and Gemini, and appreciate knowing you'll get new features every summer; and you prefer a phone that's easier to hold than getting the biggest screen possible.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a phone with the best possible gaming performance; you're bothered by PWM sensitivity; or you want Pro-level camera sensors.

The Pixel 9a has topped our list of the best cheap Android phones since this spring, and I agree with that assessment. I can't understate how much I love the 9a battery life; I charge it so rarely that it takes me by surprise when the battery hits a new low. It's the main reason why I haven't swapped back to the Pixel 9, with its more normal battery life.

You need to use your Pixel 9a screen all day just to put a dent in its capacity (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The Pixel 9a crushed the 8a with a much brighter display, better performance with less throttling, charging that's merely slow instead of painfully slow, and the aforementioned battery boost. It also gives you a really cool Macro mode for close-up photography, capturing a subject from inches away with minimal blur. It did very well in our Pixel 9a camera test.

Of course, the Pixel 9a does fall short of the Pixel 9, which has more RAM for on-device AI tricks and better camera sensors. So if you want to pay another $200, you definitely can! But I think you're getting diminishing returns and losing the battery life I love with the 9a. You may want to look instead at this free Pixel 10 Pro deal from T-Mobile if you really care about better performance.