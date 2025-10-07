I broke up with my iPhone and you can too with this Pixel Prime Day deal

✅Recommended if: you're thinking of switching from an iPhone, because this phone makes it really easy. You want a phone that has great AI features like Circle-to-Search. You want a phone with a damn good camera!

❌Skip this deal if: you suffer from PWM sensitivity or you don't need or want a phone that has Pro features.

When the Google Pixel 9 Pro was released last year, I knew that Google had finally made the right phone that would convince me to switch over from my iPhone.

You see, up until then, I had been using an iPhone as my primary device for 12 years. And don’t get me wrong, I test, play, and learn about all Android devices, but there has never been a good reason to fully convince me that I could switch from an iPhone to an Android and not feel like I’m experiencing an entirely different OS permanently.

This is coming from someone who’s used the OG OnePlus device, a Pixel 4, and the OG Motorola Razr.

I think the Google Pixel 9 Pro was the phone that Google finally got right. Not only did it seamlessly allow you to switch from an iPhone to an Android, but it took out all the guesswork once you made the switch.

I’m not one to push people to buy things, but if there’s one phone you should buy during this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event, it should be this phone.

The Pixel 9 Pro is currently 32% off, originally priced at $1,099; now it’s $749, which is a great deal, especially if you want to take advantage of some of the best features on this phone. And if you don't want this phone head to find out about other Pixel deals during this sale.

Switching over has never been this easy

I’ve mentioned this before, but one of the biggest challenges that iPhone users have always faced is that the switchover can be challenging. It’s a whole new operating system, and if you’ve been used to one OS for years, it’ll be hard to convince you to switch over.

I think Google made this process incredibly easy. It literally took me 30 minutes to switch over, and not only that, but have the same layout on my home screen as I did on my iPhone. Every single app was already downloaded and ready to go, and I no longer had issues dealing with different chargers — iPhone now uses USB-C.

For those who have an iPhone 15, I think this was the phone that really allowed this switch-over to take place incredibly quickly.

But not only that, I’ve said this before and I will say it again…the Google Pixel is the “iPhone” of the Android ecosystem. It is the phone that Google puts out as a “standard” for Android devices to build on and do better. It is the base phone that the Android OS uses to test out new Gemini features, which then go to other Android devices.

Now, whether or not other devices want to create their own version of features that Android OS or Gemini has is up to them. But in my opinion, I believe Google is giving OEMs a reason to develop better products, and they have done that with advancing the Pixel device.

I think one of the most critical aspects of the Pixel 9 series is that Google set a standard for AI features that a phone needs to have. Google got it right with Gemini, and the company has had several years to enhance it.

Anyway, all I can say is that the Pixel 9 Pro is a gorgeous phone. It is easy to use, you won’t miss the iPhone, and you’re getting some of the best AI features ever.