Google is ushering in Android's Qi2 era with the Google Pixel 10 series, which fully support MagSafe, Qi2, and Pixelsnap accessories. If you have a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, your phone supports the latest Qi2.2 spec and the 25W fast wireless charging that comes with it. The same goes for iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 users, too. Those without a phone that supports Qi2 and has inbuilt magnets can add the functionality with a case, allowing everyone to get in on the fun.

Android users starting to invest in Qi2 accessories should take advantage of Prime Day deals while they're still around, with the UGREEN MagFlow 10,000mAh power bank being a great option. I've spent weeks testing it with various devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, and it's impressive. Best of all, this power bank is still priced at $55.99 on Amazon for a few more hours — that's 33% off the list price.

UGREEN says it's actually the world's first Qi2 25W power bank, and whether you have a supported device yet or not, this is a great way to future-proof your charging accessories at a serious discount.

$30 off UGREEN MagFlow 10,000mAh power bank: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon UGREEN's latest series of Qi2/MagSafe chargers have it all — support for the fastest wireless charging standards, an integrated USB-C cable, and a display for charge level. Plus, it's all wrapped up in a premium package with a metal finish and braided cable. With wireless charging up to 25W, it's the perfect companion for your Android phone.

✅Recommended if: you have a phone that supports Qi2 25W; you want a compact power bank with convenient wired and wireless charging options; you value great fit and finish.

❌Skip this deal if: your phone doesn't have magnets and you don't have a Qi2/MagSafe case; you'd rather go for a cheaper power bank with fewer features.

I can't stop using Ugreen's Qi2 25W power bank with my Android phones

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There's a lot to like about the UGREEN MagFlow 10,000mAh power bank, starting with Qi2 25W support. It's one of the few chargers on the market that can take advantage of the Pixel 10 Pro XL's fast wireless charging speeds on-the-go. The display is neat for showing the power bank's state-of-charge, so you know it's ready to go before you leave the house.

However, there's one feature I can't stop using, and it's the wrist loop. The integrated USB-C cable becomes a braided loop when not in use, which is incredibly handy for keeping hold of your phone while charging wirelessly. In my testing, I could comfortably hold my iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (with a MagSafe case) via the USB-C cable loop without the phone coming loose. That's because UGREEN is using an array of 17 magnets to ensure a secure fit.

The integrated USB-C cable also means you can always charge wirelessly, which is great if you need the best speeds or efficiency. You can even charge multiple devices at once, and I've used the MagFlow power bank to keep a small laptop running in a pinch. The charger has a USB-C port in addition to the integrated cable for charging.

At 0.83 inches thick, it strikes a great balance between portability and capacity. The 10,000mAh battery will help you charge any phone at least once, and close to twice for certain models. Whether you're a Pixel 10 Pro XL user looking for 25W speeds, a thin phone user looking for extra battery help, or the average Android user, I can comfortably recommend this power bank — especially at its lower Prime Day price.