I like what Baseus is doing these days; the brand is consistently rolling out great charging products, and the Picogo magnetic power bank is proof of that. The power bank is available in two sizes, and the 5,000mAh model has the distinction of being one of the thinnest power banks around at just 7.6mm. The 10,000mAh model is the one I use the most, and that's down to the Qi 2 integration.

Both power banks attach magnetically to your phone, and they do a terrific job charging your device. I used the power banks with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and a host of Android phones, and they've been nothing short of incredible. Baseus usually has exciting deals over the course of the year, and that's no different this time; the 5,000mAh Picogo is down to just $18 right now, which is an unbelievable value. What I like even better is that the 10,000 Qi 2 Picogo power bank is selling for $36, which is an absurd 46% discount.

Save 30% Baseus Picogo 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank: was $26.99 now $18.99 at Amazon This is one of the thinnest power banks in the world. The Picogo 5,000mAh magnetic power bank does a great job charging your phone, and most of the time, you won't even notice it's there. The best part is that it gets a USB-C charging port as well.

✅Recommended if: You want stylish magnetic power banks that can easily charge your phone on the go.

❌Skip this deal if: You need an even bigger battery.

Baseus outdid itself with the Picogo power bank; it has a stylish design with attractive color choices, and you need to hold it to see just how thin and light it is. The 5,000mAh model in particular conveys this well; at just 7.6mm, it is thinner than your phone, and it attaches magnetically without any issues. In fact, I only use the 10,000mAh model as I need a bigger battery — otherwise, I would have used the 5,000mAh power bank all the time.

Also, the 10,000mAh model gets Qi 2 integration, so if you have a phone like the iPhone 17 or the Pixel 10, this is the ideal power bank to use with those devices. Both power banks get a USB-C charging port to connect to a phone the old-fashioned way, and they deliver fast charging too — the 5,000mAh model does 20W over USB-C, and the 10,000mAh model hits 27W.

You get 15W charging when used in the default magnetic configuration, and I found that to be adequate in daily use. It's just convenient to just have the power bank connected to the phone and charge it, and the metal design is built to last — I've used both power banks extensively in the last six months, and there have been no problems whatsoever. So if you need a new power bank, I'd recommend getting the Qi 2 10,000mAh Picogo — it's a fantastic deal at $36.