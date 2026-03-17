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Sharge knows how to make good charging accessories with unique designs; I tested most of its products over the last three years, and regularly use the Shargeek 170 and Icemag 3. The brand's latest product is the Shargeek 300, a 24,000mAh power bank with a polished design that stands out from its predecessors, and a host of unique features you don't get anywhere else.

Like most of its products, Sharge is turning to crowdfunding to launch the Shargeek 300, where it is available for $149, a $50 discount from what its $199 retail price. The power bank will be debuting in May 2026, and I've been using it for a month now, and I can say with some confidence that it is now my go-to travel power bank. There are plenty of great features on this power bank, but I'm focusing on three that stood out the most in my usage.

The Shargeek 300 has two 140W USB-C ports — and they can be used simultaneously

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Most power banks these days get a single USB-C port that goes up to 140W, with the others limited to 100W or lower. The Shargeek 300, however, has both of its USB-C ports at 140W, but what makes the power bank truly stand out is that both ports can be used at the same time, putting out a total power of 280W — that's enough to charge two notebooks simultaneously.

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The 24,000mAh battery means you get over 13,000mAh of usable power, and while that isn't enough to charge two notebooks fully, it is great if you're just looking to top up the battery while traveling. I tested the feature with a 140W power bank and a Xiaomi notebook, and the Shargeek 300 managed to power both devices at close to their advertised speeds, which in itself is an achievement.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

With both USB-C and the USB-A ports active, the total power budget is 300W — with 140W going out of each USB-C port and 20W out of USB-A. By itself, the USB-A port is able to go up to 22.5W, making it better-suited to charge accessories.

The dual USB-C ports are based on the USB PD 3.1 protocol, and they're ideally used to charge phones, notebooks, and any other power-hungry devices. I tested the Shargeek 300 with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Find X9 Pro, iPad Pro M4, and Vivo X300 Pro, and it did a great job charging these phones on a daily basis.

Sharge once again nailed the design, and you even get RGB lighting

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Shargeek 300 doesn't look like any other power bank available today. Sharge prides itself on the design of its products, and while the Shargeek 170 was highly distinctive thanks to its prism design, the Shargeek 300 manages to stand out even more. The power bank looks elegant, and it has acrylic panels at the front and rear that show the internals and the batteries.

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Dominating the front is a big LCD panel that shows real-time charging details, battery info, time to recharge connected devices, and other useful metrics. You can toggle through the various panels via buttons located below the USB ports, and while plenty of other power banks now have an LCD panel, the Shargeek 300 goes above and beyond when it comes to the information you can view.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Oh, and there's RGB lighting. You get plenty of customizability in this regard as well, and while it is just a gimmick, it clearly draws a lot of attention. Even without the lighting active, the Shargeek 300 drew plenty of looks while I was clearing security ahead of a recent flight, and it got even more attention while I was using it at the lounge (with the RGB lights active). At 750g, it is heavier than most power banks, and that's down to the materials of choice.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Shargeek 300 is made out of aluminum, and the build quality is much better than its predecessors. This was a point of contention in the past, as I had issues with the Storm and Storm 2. In fact, these are the only two power banks I used that failed, so I took a little longer than usual to test the Shargeek 300. After a month of extended use with dozens of charge cycles, the power bank has proven to be reliable, and I'm confident in recommending it.

The power bank has a DC port too

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Another plus point with the Shargeek 300 is that you get a DC port, so if you have a device that needs to connect to a barrel plug, you can just use it with the power bank. The DC port goes to 140W as well, giving it the ability to charge a wide range of devices without a hassle.

On the whole, the Shargeek 300 is a power bank with a difference. The aluminum design with RGB lighting and a big LCD panel make it stand out quite a bit, and the fact that you can actually charge two notebooks from a power bank is just plain great. I also like that the Shargeek 300 has a travel-friendly design, and I didn't see any issues taking it on a flight.

It is on the costlier side as these things go, but if you act now, you can get it at $149, a decent $50 discount from its eventual $199 retail price.