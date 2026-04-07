The X300 Ultra has the best cameras of any phone I tested until now. The phone takes magnificent photos in just about any lighting scenario, and this year, Vivo lavished a lot of attention towards video recording, and the result is that the X300 Ultra takes the best videos of any phone around. Combine that with the latest internals, a huge 6,600mAh battery, and a bold design, and this really is the best camera-focused flagship you can buy in 2026. With the X300 Ultra slated to make its global debut, there's really no reason not to buy this if you're looking to upgrade this year — the phone is that good.

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"How is the camera doing this?" was the question I asked myself the most in the last six days. I used the X300 Ultra as my daily driver for just under a week now, and while I usually take longer to test phones, that wasn't necessary with this device. The moment I started taking photos and videos with it, I realized Vivo once again created a monster of a camera phone.

Vivo proved over the last two years that it knows how to deliver the best camera-focused flagship; the X100 Ultra raised the bar in this category, and last year's X200 Ultra was the best camera phone I tested at the time. If anything, the only reason I didn't use it for longer was because the Chinese model had issues with notifications, so I switched out to the excellent X300 Pro instead.

What's particularly interesting this year is that Vivo is launching the X300 Ultra globally. That makes the device all the more exciting as the global model will come with Google's Play Store, Gmail, YouTube, and other Google services installed out of the box. While I'm excited to get my hands on the global X300 Ultra (the phone is launching later in April), I'm currently using the Chinese variant of the device, and the only difference between the two is the software. As such, I'll reserve judgement on the software until I get my hands on the global model.

The X300 Ultra's cameras are in a league of their own

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Cameras are the clear highlight here, so let's dive straight in. While brands don't usually change things too much between generations, the X300 Ultra has a new 200MP Sony Lytia LYT-901 main camera that's outstanding, and it's joined by another new 200MP custom Samsung ISOCELL HPB tele lens, and the same 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-818 wide-angle lens as last year. Now, while the main camera has smaller pixels and has an f/1.9 lens (versus f/1.7 last year), the much bigger 1/1.12-inch sensor allows it to take in more light than its predecessor, and the result is a camera that's on another level entirely.

Vivo's collaboration with Zeiss shows its worth once again, and the quality of the lenses and the image tuning is one of the best on Android — if not the best overall. I prefer Vivo's camera tuning, and that's why I like the X300 Pro better than the Find X9 Pro, and with the X300 Ultra, Vivo tweaked its camera algorithms to deliver even greater detail and vibrancy.

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The X300 Ultra takes incredible shots in daylight situations, with excellent dynamic range and white balance. Photos aren't overly saturated, but you still get rich colors and good detail. The X300 Ultra does just as well in low-light situations, and it even has an edge over the X300 Pro in this regard, which I previously considered to be the best low-light shooter.

Like last year, the main camera's focal length is 35mm instead of 24mm that's used by most other brands. On that note, video recording is the clear star of the show on the X300 Ultra, with Vivo overhauling just about everything. In this context, the 35mm focal length feels just right.