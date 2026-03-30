Vivo's X300 Ultra lands in China, makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra look like a joke

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Vivo is launching the X300 Ultra globally sometime later this year, but ahead of that, the device has made its debut in China. Vivo showcased the X300 Ultra at MWC 2026, and I got an early look at the phone at the show. There's a lot of interest in the device, and justifiably so — the X200 Ultra was the best camera-focused phone last year, but it was limited to China, so the fact that the X300 Ultra is launching globally is a huge deal in and of itself.

Also, the launch gives us a clearer indication of the X300 Ultra's innards — this was something Vivo didn't detail until now. Starting with the cameras, the phone has a huge 1/1.12-inch 200MP main camera that's using a Sony Lytia 901 sensor with OIS, and it retains the same 35mm focal length as its predecessor. The bigger sensor and higher resolution should make a meaningful difference, and this may just be the best main camera of any phone in 2026.

The X300 Ultra gets a 200MP 1/1.4-inch tele lens with 85mm focal length and OIS, and it has a new ISOCELL HP0 module. The 14mm wide-angle lens is unchanged, so we get the same 50MP 1/1.28-inch sensor as last year, but it also gets OIS. This is a key feature, as Vivo is positioning video recording as the main highlight of the X300 Ultra; to that end, you get OIS over the entire focal length, and the ability to shoot 4K120 video in Dolby Vision.

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Another point of note is the accessories; Vivo has two telephoto lens kits to attach to the X300 Ultra, and if they're anywhere as good as the tele attachment on the X200 Ultra, they should be fun to test.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo talked a lot about how it overhauled its color science and imaging algorithms, and I'm keen on getting my hands on the X300 Ultra to see how it holds up against the X200 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Elsewhere, the device gets the latest Qualcomm silicon paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, with storage going up to 1TB. The bigger 6,600mAh battery should allow it to last all day, and the design itself isn't too different to last year's phone — you get a 6.82-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh.

The X300 Ultra starts at the equivalent of $1,012 in China (6,999 RMB), but it will be quite a bit costlier once it hits global markets. We'll need to wait and see what that will be, and I can't wait to get my hands on the phone.