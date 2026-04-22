The new Honor 600 series brings flagship cameras and upgraded AI features

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What you need to know

The new Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro were just announced at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Both phones feature a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP Ultrawide lens.

The Honor 600 Pro also gains a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x zoom.

Both also feature large 7,000 mAh Silicon-Carbon batteries and superfast charging, although EU versions feature smaller batteries.

Honor has just unveiled two new smartphones in Malaysia that bring the best of the Honor Magic 8 Pro range at a more accessible price point. This includes the Honor 600 and the Honor 600 Pro, which share the same underlying hardware platform but differ in that the latter features a telephoto lens.

Both phones feature a large 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and 80W charging, as well as 27W reverse charging, while the Honor 600 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast charging. That's the global variant, while models sold in Europe have a smaller 6,400 mAh battery. Both phones also feature the same 6.57-inch display with up to 8,000 nits peak brightness and a 3,840Hz PWM Dimming rate.

Both phones also share a 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Honor 600 Pro also features a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x zoom.

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(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor 600 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the Honor 600 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and between 256GB and 512GB of storage. Like Honor’s flagship phones — as well as the recent Honor Magic 8 Lite — both come with an IP69 and IP69K rating, the latter being the first time we’ve seen it on a smartphone.

One of the standout features is Industry-Exclusive AI Image-to-Video 2.0, powered by the industry’s first unified multimodal generative video model. Now you can combine up to three images and prompts to create a high-quality video in portrait or landscape mode, up to eight seconds long.

The Honor 600 series is expected to launch in several global markets in the coming weeks, but it has launched today in Malaysia, starting at RM2,599 ($657). That’s for the Honor 600 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Honor 600 Pro costs RM3,099 (~$784) in the same configuration, and RM3,299 (~$834) for the 512GB version.

Both phones come in three colors: White, Black, and the now-familiar Orange, which was also seen on the excellent Honor Magic 8 Pro Air.

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Android Central’s Take

None of the Honor 600 series specs are new or particularly groundbreaking, and there’s a lot to be determined based on the eventual price, but it’s an excellent all-around phone. In particular, the second-generation Image2Video feature is especially impressive; it’s so good, my 4-year-old niece already wants this magic phone.

The Honor 600 series also offers a compelling alternative to the Galaxy S25 FE in several key markets, but like all Honor phones, it won't be sold in the U.S.