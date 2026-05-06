Honor 600 series hits the UK with big discounts and a pop culture makeover

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What you need to know

Honor's new 600 series undercuts rivals with UK pricing starting at £370, while a £200 launch discount makes the lineup even more aggressive.

The phones feature AI Image to Video 2.0, which lets you turn three images into cinematic clips using natural language.

The Honor 600 Pro packs flagship ambitions with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 200MP night camera, 120x zoom, and a massive 6,400mAh battery.

The MOLLY Limited Edition, created with POP MART, turns the Honor 600 Pro into a collectible-style device with custom software and packaging.

Honor today launched its newest premium mid-range phones in the UK, and the prices are set to challenge both Samsung and Google.

The new Honor 600 series starts at £370 for the Honor 600 Lite. The standard Honor 600 costs £550 for the 256GB model and £600 for the 512GB version. The top-tier Honor 600 Pro with 512GB of storage is priced at £900. Honor is also offering a £200 launch discount on its online store, making the prices even more competitive.

Honor is marketing the Honor 600 and 600 Pro as phones that sit between premium mid-range and flagship models, especially in terms of cameras, AI features, battery life, and durability.

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AI video feature has a subscription catch

One of the main highlights is the new AI Image to Video 2.0 system. It seems designed to compete with other brands’ AI features, letting users combine up to three images and use natural language prompts to create short, cinematic video clips lasting three to eight seconds. That said, it'll ask for a fee following an initial trial period.

The camera hardware is another big draw. These phones feature a 200MP Ultra-clear Night Camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and AI-powered image processing for better low-light photos. Both models also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP front camera.

The Pro version adds a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens with up to 120x zoom. Honor also highlights advanced stabilization, claiming it can match entry-level mirrorless cameras.

Battery life is also impressive. Even with a slim design, Honor has included a large 6,400mAh battery, which the company says can last up to two days. All models support 80W wired charging, and the Pro adds 50W wireless charging plus reverse wired charging for other devices. Honor claims the battery will stay healthy for up to five years with 1,600 charging cycles.