This Mercedes-branded Chipolo tracker fixes one annoying AirTag problem
Chipolo’s premium Mercedes tracker finally unites Apple and Android networks.
What you need to know
- Mercedes-Benz teamed up with Chipolo on a new tracker that works with both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My.
- It’s essentially a premium-looking Chipolo Loop designed for keys, luggage, backpacks, and other everyday items.
- You get up to 400 feet of Bluetooth range and a loud 125dB alarm that should be easier to hear than many rivals.
Mercedes-Benz is getting into the Bluetooth tracker race, but it’s not making its own AirTag competitor from scratch. Instead, the luxury carmaker has partnered with Chipolo to launch a branded item tracker that caters to both Android and iPhone users.
The new Mercedes-Benz tracker is basically a customized Chipolo Loop, wrapped in premium Mercedes styling and made for the kinds of things that owners constantly lose, like car keys, backpacks, or luggage. It works with Google’s Find Hub network and Apple’s Find My ecosystem.
That ability to work cross-platform is increasingly important in the tracker market. Bluetooth tags were traditionally very siloed. AirTags worked better with iPhones, Samsung SmartTags were in the Galaxy ecosystem, and Android users had fewer reliable choices. That changed with the launch of Google’s Find Hub, finally bringing Android into a crowdsourced finding network to match Apple’s Find My.