Fitbit Air leak points to a May launch and plenty of color options

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What you need to know

The Fitbit Air is expected to launch May 16 at around $99.

Unlike Whoop, Fitbit Air is said to skip monthly fees — you pay once and get core health insights upfront.

The device will supposedly go screen-free, and it will most likely focus on passive tracking like sleep, heart rate, HRV, and activity.

Google isn’t just competing with the Apple Watch anymore. Now it looks like the company is taking direct aim at Whoop.

On May 16, Google is expected to launch the Fitbit Air, a fitness tracker without a screen. Supplier and retail data found by Droid-Life suggest it will cost about $99, making it cheaper than Whoop’s subscription-based hardware.

Whoop is known for giving you the band at no cost, but it puts all the health insights behind a monthly fee. Fitbit Air might change this. It appears that you only pay once for the device and get access, with no extra payments just to see your recovery score.

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Google will probably still promote its Health Coach and premium options for advanced metrics, but the main features should be available right away without extra fees.

Which band ships on the device?

Customization is apparently a big focus. The Air will reportedly come in three main colors: Obsidian (black), Lavender, and Berry.

Android Central's Take I don’t always want another screen buzzing on my wrist. A lighter, cheaper device that focuses on the basics could be great for people who just want to track their health without distractions. However, if the price isn’t low enough or if the minimal design removes too many useful features, it might feel more like a compromise than a smart update.

The bigger news is the variety of bands, similar to what Google offers with the Pixel Watch. Options might include the Performance Loop Band (Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, Berry), Active Band (Obsidian, Fog, Berry, Lavender), Elevated SoftFlex Band (Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain), and Metal Mesh Band (Silver, Warm Gold).

It’s still unclear which band will come with the device. It will probably be the Active Band in Obsidian, but Google might choose something different.

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Also, the charging cable is said to come in Snow white, which is a small but interesting design choice.

If you have an older Fitbit, keep in mind that this new device supposedly has no screen. It will most likely focus on continuous tracking of sleep, heart rate, HRV, and activity, with all data sent to the Fitbit app.