Wear OS 7 is bringing one of Android 17's best features to your smartwatch
Live Updates and a brand-new widget experience headline Google's latest smartwatch upgrade.
What you need to know
- Wear OS 7 adds Live Updates for deliveries, sports scores, and ride tracking directly on smartwatches.
- Gemini Intelligence on Wear OS 7 will let users automate tasks directly from their smartwatch.
- Wear OS 7 also brings a unified workout tracking system and promises up to 10% better battery life.
Alongside announcing a wave of Gemini-related updates and giving us our first proper look at Android XR smart glasses, Google also quietly unveiled Wear OS 7 at Google I/O. Wear OS updates over the past few years have mostly felt incremental, but Wear OS 7 is finally bringing a few genuinely useful upgrades to Android smartwatches.
One of the biggest additions is Wear Widgets. Google is moving beyond the older static Tiles system and introducing a more flexible widget experience for smartwatches. These widgets will support multiple layouts, including 2x1 and 2x2 card styles.
Another major upgrade coming with Wear OS 7 is Live Updates from Android. Similar to Android phones, these updates will surface persistent real-time information directly on your smartwatch for things like food deliveries, ride tracking, sports scores, and more. Google first introduced this concept on Android phones last year, and it's now making its way to Wear OS.