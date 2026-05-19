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What you need to know

Samsung and Google took the stage together to announce "Intelligent Eyewear."

These are glasses that merge style with technology, as users lean on their voice to talk to Gemini for navigational purposes, order pickups, and the ability to take photos.

Intelligent Eyewear features two premium styles, thanks to Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Samsung says these glasses connect seamlessly to your phone, giving the user hands-free assistance without needing to reach for their device.

You've been waiting for anything Android XR-related at I/O, and Samsung's looking to surprise you a little with "Intelligent Eyewear."

"Intelligent Eyewear" is reportedly an important step toward Samsung's vision for what everyday AI should look like, per Jay Kim, its executive vice president and head of customer experience office. On the main stage, Samsung unveiled this new AI form-factor that combines "breakthrough AI capabilities with comfort and style." The AI integrated with these glasses is said to understand the world around you, so the user remains hands-free.

These glasses are equipped with voice capabilities. Users can ask Gemini for navigational assistance and receive personalized suggestions for cafes, an ideal walking route, and order placements for pickup. While you're walking, Intelligent Eyewear can give you a rundown of notifications, like texts or calendar events.