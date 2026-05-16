Google I/O 2026 Live Blog: Android 17, Android XR glasses, and all the Gemini AI news

Google I/O is happening next week!



This year, Google has confirmed that I/O will run across two days, May 19 and May 20. The main keynote kicks off on Tuesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. ET, followed by multiple developer sessions, workshops, and announcements throughout the event.

Android Central's Managing Editor Derrek Lee will be in California for all the exciting announcements.



For the second year in a row, Google streamed a special I/O edition of The Android Show ahead of the big event, highlighting some notable updates coming to its platforms. There was a lot to cover and some exciting announcements for Android, Gemini, and even a teaser for the upcoming Googlebooks.

It almost makes us wonder what’s in store for Google I/O and what announcements the company is saving for the big event. Perhaps Google will announce the next big evolution of Gemini, give us more details about Android XR, and give us some much-awaited updates on upcoming Google Home hardware. We’ll just have to wait and see.



For now, follow along with this Live Blog. We plan to cover loads of things leading up to the event!!

How to watch Google I/O

If you're not at the event, you can still watch the entire thing live through Google's official I/O website and YouTube channel.