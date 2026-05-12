Google is finally treating Android creators seriously with Android 17
Android 17 brings AI editing, creator tools, and better Instagram uploads.
What you need to know
- Android 17 adds creator-focused tools like Screen Reactions for recording videos and reactions together.
- Google says Instagram uploads on Android will now retain much better photo and video quality.
- Google is turning Android into a better platform for creators with APV video and Premiere support.
iPhones have always been the go-to platform for creators, but Google is finally taking things seriously and bringing some major creator-focused improvements to Android with the Android 17 update.
At The Android Show: I/O Edition today, alongside announcing Googlebook, Google also revealed a number of updates aimed at creators on Android. The company is adding deeper social media integrations, new AI-powered editing tools, and better support for professional-grade mobile video workflows.
One of the biggest additions is a new feature called Screen Reactions. It lets users record themselves and their screen at the same time, making it much easier to create reaction-style videos without needing separate apps or green screen setups.