Google is finally treating Android creators seriously with Android 17

Click for next article

What you need to know

Android 17 adds creator-focused tools like Screen Reactions for recording videos and reactions together.

Google says Instagram uploads on Android will now retain much better photo and video quality.

Google is turning Android into a better platform for creators with APV video and Premiere support.

iPhones have always been the go-to platform for creators, but Google is finally taking things seriously and bringing some major creator-focused improvements to Android with the Android 17 update.

At The Android Show: I/O Edition today, alongside announcing Googlebook, Google also revealed a number of updates aimed at creators on Android. The company is adding deeper social media integrations, new AI-powered editing tools, and better support for professional-grade mobile video workflows.

One of the biggest additions is a new feature called Screen Reactions. It lets users record themselves and their screen at the same time, making it much easier to create reaction-style videos without needing separate apps or green screen setups.