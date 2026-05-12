I didn't think the desktop cursor needed reinventing — Googlebooks are proving me wrong

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We've heard all about how Aluminum OS is Google's desktop Android project, and it could replace ChromeOS. Now, we have an idea of which devices will actually run Aluminum OS. During today's The Android Show: I/O Edition, Google revealed a new lineup of Android-powered laptops called Googlebooks. They'll be made by five partners to start, namely Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. And while we don't know exactly what the OS powering Googlebooks will be named, we do know it's build on the Android technology stack.

It isn't just a larger version of the Android that powers your phone — even if it looks a bit similar to Android 16's desktop mode and the Chrome OS user interface. Instead, Google wants to transform the Android operating system into an "intelligent system" with AI at the core. It also views Android as being the singular software experience across phones, watches, tablets, laptops, and even cars. Those are lofty goals, and we can't say whether Aluminum OS will achieve them. If the project succeeds, Googlebooks will be the start.

They'll run the Gemini Intelligence software suite in addition to an Android-based OS, which adds new features, including a fresh take on a user interface element I didn't think needed changing — the cursor. It has gone virtually unchanged for decades, but Google wants to revamp it with Magic Pointer. After hearing about, it has me wondering whether the cursor is already perfect, or if we've been settling for it while something better exists.