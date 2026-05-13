Googlebook's best feature is already available in Chrome on your laptop

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What you need to know

Googlebook's AI-powered Magic Pointer is also coming to Chrome on Windows and Mac devices.

Magic Pointer understands on-screen context and suggests actions based on what your cursor points at.

Google still hasn't confirmed rollout regions, but the feature is expected to expand soon.

It turns out Googlebook's best feature, Magic Pointer, is already rolling out to Google Chrome on desktop devices.

One of the biggest announcements during The Android Show 2026 was Google's new lineup of laptops called Googlebook. Google says these are a new breed of laptops built around an "intelligence system" instead of a traditional operating system, with Gemini deeply integrated throughout the experience. Features include AI-generated widgets, native Android app support, and even a new Glowbar design element.

However, one of the standout features was something called Magic Pointer. If you missed it, the feature essentially turns your cursor into an AI-powered contextual tool. You activate it by wiggling the cursor on screen, and once enabled, it tries to understand whatever you're pointing at.

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(Image credit: Google)

For example, if you hover over an email, Gemini might suggest creating a calendar event based on its contents. Or if you point at two different images, it could suggest combining them together.

Thankfully, it looks like the feature won't stay exclusive to