Google just revealed what comes after Chromebooks — and it's called Googlebook
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By Sanuj Bhatia published
Googlebook combines Gemini, Android integration, and premium hardware into one laptop platform.
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What you need to know
- Googlebook laptops are built around Gemini AI with deep system-wide AI integration across the experience.
- Magic Pointer lets users trigger Gemini actions contextually just by hovering over on-screen elements.
- Googlebook can run Android phone apps directly and access files without manual transfers or emulation.
- Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will launch the first Googlebook laptops later this fall.
It's been over 15 years since the first Chromebook was announced, and a lot about laptops and desktop operating systems has changed since then. Google is now taking things in a completely new direction with what it calls a new category of laptops: Googlebooks.
Announced at The Google Show, Googlebooks are built around what the company calls Gemini Intelligence. designed from the ground up with Gemini AI deeply integrated into the experience. In the official blog post, Google says computing is shifting from "from an operating system to an intelligence system," and Googlebooks are a chance to rethink laptops.