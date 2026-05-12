Googlebook is coming... but what about Chromebooks? Here's what Google has to say

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What you need to know

Google unveiled Googlebook, a new Gemini-focused laptop category built around Android and AI features.

Google says some Chromebooks may get migration paths, but not every device will support Googlebook features.

It's still unclear whether future Chromebooks will stay on ChromeOS or shift to Aluminium OS.

At The Android Show today, Google unveiled its new lineup of laptops called Googlebook. However, the company still hasn't clarified what exactly will happen to Chromebooks once Googlebook devices arrive. Here's what we know so far.

Googlebook is Google's new category of laptops built around Gemini Intelligence with Android at the core. The platform introduces several new ideas for desktop computing, including a Magic Pointer with contextual AI suggestions, the ability to run Android apps natively, and seamless access to files from your Android phone.

These Googlebooks are clearly positioned toward productivity users and students looking for AI-focused laptops. But that's also the exact space Chromebooks already occupy today, which naturally raises questions about where ChromeOS devices fit once Googlebook launches.