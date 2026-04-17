Google may bring glowing notifications to Pixels and its next laptop

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What you need to know

Code leaks in Android 17 Beta 4 indicate that Google is developing a new Pixel-branded laptop.

Google could also be reviving the nostalgic light bar from the original Chromebook Pixel, now branded as "Pixel Glow."

This hardware feature uses LEDs on the back of devices to provide visual alerts.

Recent findings in Android 17 Beta 4 and the latest Canary builds suggest Google is developing a new Pixel laptop, and it could include a flashy hardware feature called "Pixel Glow."

If Pixel Glow reminds you of something, you’re not wrong. It seems to be a modern take on the light bar from the original Chromebook Pixel and Pixel C. Back then, double-tapping the lid showed your battery level with a strip of Google-colored LEDs.

This time, the feature could get a big upgrade with AI. According to decompiled system settings found by 9to5Google, Pixel Glow is meant to give visual feedback using subtle lights and colors on the back of the device. The idea is to keep you informed without needing to look at your screen all the time.

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So what does Pixel Glow actually do? The code shows a few examples. You might get hands-free visual cues when using Google’s Gemini AI. You could also see custom light animations when your favorite contacts call, helping you spot important notifications even if your device is face-down.

Google warns light-sensitive users to "use Pixel Glow with caution." The system also lets you keep your current flash notifications instead of the new Glow features if you want.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

More than just a phone feature

The Pixel 11, expected later this year, seems like the obvious device for this feature. But the real surprise is the mention of laptops. The settings page checks for laptop hardware, and there’s even a new "ic_laptop_light" icon hidden in the software.

Don’t expect this to be just like the old Pixelbook, though. With Google working to make Android better for desktops, this new laptop could become the main device for a more unified Google ecosystem.

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Early Pixel 11 renders don’t show any cutouts for lights, so Google might hide the LEDs in the camera bar or under the "G" logo, according to 9to5. For the laptop, there’s no release date yet, but the dedicated icons suggest it’s already in active development.

Android Central's Take

Glowing phone backs and laptop light bars might look impressive in a presentation, but we all know Google doesn’t have the best track record with these features. The original Chromebook Pixel’s light strip is gone, and so is the Pixelbook. Now we’re supposed to get excited about subtle lights for favorite contacts, even though our phones already vibrate, ring, flash, and ping our watches. Pixel Glow seems like a solution looking for a problem, and it’s likely Google will drop it after a couple of OS updates, maybe after renaming it and hiding the settings.