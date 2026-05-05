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What you need to know

Google started rolling out its May 2026 security update for the Pixel 7a up to the Pixel 10 (tablet included).

Major issues, such as a slow wireless charging fix and display problems for the Pixel 10 series get highlighted.

Display problems have been a worrying constant for Pixel 10 users since last year, and Google is still toiling away at them.

Like clockwork, Google is highlighting its monthly security patch for its Pixel phones, and there are some specific issues getting targeted.

Google has posted its changelog for the May 2026 security update, which is rolling out for Pixels ranging from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 10 series. Owners of these phones will find vCP1A.260505.005 roll out begins today, and continues into the foreseeable future. Google detailed a major fix for an issue that's plagued all of the devices eligible for this month's update.

Android Central's Take There are a few display issues being targeted in this update, alongside this problematic wireless charging issue. The former is becoming a constant for Google, as it can't quite seem to be rid of the Pixel 10's constant display struggles. Whether it's freezing or flickering, there's always an issue to be squashed.

It states that you should find a fix for "slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level is between 75% and 80%." While this update involves all of its phones from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 10, the company says the Pixel Tablet is also included. Elsewhere, the Pixel 10 series is preparing to receive a fix for a camera problem. Google states that there have been reports where some Pixel 10 series users encountered freezing "while recording and adjusting the zoom level."

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A fix for this is rolling out, alongside a Framework fix for the Pixel keyboard. A freezing issue hampered this area, too, with Google stating "the keyboard or input screen could appear frozen or incorrectly positioned in some apps under certain conditions."

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

Fix for an issue that caused a persistent flickering white dot or visual noise to appear at the top of the display in certain conditions (Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL)

Fix for an issue that could intermittently cause the screen to appear fuzzy, frozen, or display noise lines (Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL)

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Crucial issues get solved

It's becoming quite common to see display fixes rolling out from Google, especially for its Pixel 10 series. Pixel 10 users reported a freezing issue with the AOD (always-on display) after the March update. Some users said the freeze would occur multiple times a day, forcing them to restart their device. This wasn't the only display issue, as Google's Pixels have grappled with flickering and more, as of late.

Nevertheless, Google continues to toil away, and that's all we can hope for. In April, the company started fixing some stability issues with Android 16. Google focused on the Pixel 10, Pro, and Pro XL during that time, as well, hoping to solve performance issues when gaming.