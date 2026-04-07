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Pixel users across several generations are reporting bootlooping issues after the March update.

Users say they are unable to reach their lock screens, as their phones fail to make it past the "G" logo upon starting.

Google is reportedly aware of the problem; however, the arrival of a fix is still unknown.

While the Pixel 10 has been grappling with issues, March is now reportedly causing issues for other Pixels, too.

Users across Reddit have been reporting problems with their Pixels after downloading the March security update (via Android Authority). The user reports that their Pixel 8 has been getting stuck in a bootloop. The issue is much deeper, as they say, "The phone will not turn on at all on battery power. No vibrating, no screen, nothing." Relief is reportedly achieved when their Pixel 8 is on its charger; however, that's when the bootloop begins.

Android Central's Take The severity of this issue is what worries me the most. This is an issue that, from what I've seen, is affecting users' daily phones. It's leaving people scrambling to find a proper fix that'll let them use their device to remain connected. Similar to everyone else on Reddit, I'm hoping April brings relief.

Their phone will start, display the Google "G," then its screen will turn black—rinse and repeat. It goes without saying that their phone never reaches a point where it's usable. Another user chimed in, stating they've encountered this problem on their Pixel 10 XL after the March update. Another user's Pixel 10 encountered a serious issue with the March update, as their phone gave a "Cannot load Android system and data corrupt" message.

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This problem also seems to stem from the March update. The user from the first report says they can open Fastboot on their Pixel, but attempting to start the device from there yields no results. Many users are simply biding their time, awaiting the April update to bring some good news.

One after another

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

The publication highlighted one user's comment that says users have a lengthy thread on Google's Issue Tracker about this problem. It looks like Google is aware of the issue now. The only thing that remains is the update itself to give users affected some much-needed aid. Reportedly, a few users have found that booting their phone in Safe Mode has helped.

Android Central's Take I think this is the last thing Pixel 10 users wanted, and now these issues have slid over into several past-gen phones. Android Authority highlights their findings, which show issues across several generations, from the Pixel 6 on up. It's unclear if we're too close to the April release for Google to hope for a fix. If anything, we might see a secondary emergency patch later this month or maybe we'll have to wait until May (which sucks).

March hasn't treated Google's Pixel 10 series too kindly. The month got off to the usual security patch, which was still working on lingering graphics issues. Shortly after, Pixel users raised their voices about always-on display problems. Those reports last month said Pixel 10 phones would lock up multiple times a day, which would force users to restart their devices. Since launch, freezing screens and flickering issues have been a constant for the series, similar to others.