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Chromecast with Google TV users report issues with their remotes after a supposed update.

Remotes struggle keeping a connection with the streaming dongle, often failing multiple times without a clear response/acknowledgement from Google.

Google's Chromecast hasn't been flawless, as 2025 held some problematic issues with the streaming product.

Chromecast with Google TV users are hitting official channels this week, stating their remotes aren't having the best time.

A thread appeared on Reddit in the past twenty-four hours, stating the Chromecast remote has been ruined following a recent patch (via 9to5Google). The user explains that they have two Chromecast with Google TV dongles, and the remotes for each of them have started failing. They state, "Recently the remote kept disconnecting." The user tried their own brand of troubleshooting, but to no avail.

Android Central's Take There were users that had been suffering from this issue for a while, yet there's been no "proper" response from Google. One user brought it up, stating that others have submitted reports on Google's Nest forum, yet nothing's come of it. It's hard to nail down the "why" here. In my experience, Google has at least encouraged users to report through other official channels or to provide more details (model, software version, etc.).

Swapping dongles hasn't worked, nor has switching the remotes around or leveraging an HDMI extender (to make sure the remotes had clear sight). Switching TVs also hasn't worked. The report adds, "There is nothing that hasn't been tried. All options result in a constantly disconnecting remote that occasionally will not reconnect."

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At their wits' end, the user claims these issues started after Google's latest Chromecast update. It's unclear how widespread this issue is. Some users responding to the thread haven't had issues, while some, such as user horizon_fleet, state their Chromecast can't find their WiFi network. They were able to get things working by restarting it after disconnecting it from a power source.

A separate thread on Reddit mentions similar struggles, but no one's found a concrete solution that works flawlessly.

Other issues

(Image credit: Google)

Google's Chromecast hasn't been flawless this past year. In 2025, the company grappled with issues users continuously reported, such as a few bugs that surfaced after its Android 14 update. Users reported a selection of issues like missing audio, remote, and external storage problems. On top of that, users were missing important settings from their devices. It was a sour note on an update that users had been waiting on for almost a year.

Issues kept rolling in for the Chromecast, as an "Untrusted device" error prevented content streaming from phones to 2nd-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices. It took Google a little while to respond, but it acknowledged the issue and vowed to roll out a fix for affected users.

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Hopefully, users struggling with Chromecast remote problems will see a fix coming from Google soon.