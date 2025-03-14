What you need to know

Chromecast with Google TV users have started reporting issues following the company's long-awaited Android 14 update.

Users report missing audio, remote, and external storage problems alongside some missing settings.

Google first promised an Android 14 update for the Chromecast with Google TV last year and it's only just started arriving this week.

This is the final major OS update for the dongle.

More issues arise for Google's products as users begin reporting problems with an older streaming device.

A post by 9to5Google highlights a surge of user reports, stating their Chromecast with Google TV is suffering issues following its (late) Android 14 update. Users on the AndroidTV subreddit started discussing the update — and the problems that have surfaced. One user claims that while their Chromecast "didn't brick" they did encounter one frustrating problem: no sound.

The user says they were forced to restart their device "several times" before they regained audio. What's more, the report adds they're unable to "set up advanced display settings or anything. Settings just vanish while scrolling."

Other users chimed in, stating the Android 14 update for the Chromecast with Google TV caused severe problems with external storage. Another report said the same and that their device "won't recognize" their storage drive. Aside from these problems, one user claims, after updating, their Chromecast remote isn't working as it did previously.

Google has yet to highlight these issues plaguing users following the Chromecast's long-awaited Android 14 update. In the meantime, for those who are affected by any problems, users on Reddit have found one band aid fix: factory resetting the device.

As the publication reiterates, Chromecast with Google TV users are finally receiving the company's expected Android 14 — almost a year later. A company representative stated the update would be a "significant" update to the device, considering it was still rocking Android 12 until this week. Google made it clear that the Chromecast will not receive one feature: the ability to connect to the Thread border router.

That will remain exclusive to the Google TV Streamer as, if you remember, the Chromecast with Google TV was discontinued last year. With that in mind, this Android 14 update is the final major OS patch users can expect from Google. However, the Chromecast with Google TV HD variant will continue to see security updates through 2017.

The 4K version only lasts until September 2025.

Speaking of the TV Streamer, Google rolled out an update in February that killed its Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD formats. These options weren't accessible by users; however, they were detectable by the Streamer. Meanwhile, the box's very first update let users select their most preferred audio format from the following selection: Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, or PCM Stereo.