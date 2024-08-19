Google is likely to bring Android 14 to older Chromecast models

What you need to know

A Google representative has shared some exciting details on what's coming to Chromecast with Google TV.

The streaming device's older 4K and HD models will eventually get Android 14, though some new features available on the Google TV Streamer might be absent.

While the timeline still needs to be determined, it is a major update from the current Android 12 version.

Google recently stepped up its streaming game with the new Google TV Streamer, replacing Chromecast. But that doesn’t mean the company is ignoring updates for older Chromecast devices.

According to Android Authority, the Chromecast with Google TV will receive the Android 14 update, even though it’s been discontinued. The publication received this affirmation from a Google product manager at the Made by Google event last week, where the new Pixel 9 models, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the latest Pixel Watch 3 were also showcased.

(Image credit: Google)

The latest development comes after the recent launch of Google TV Streamer, which runs Android 14 out of the box, making it the first TV device to do so. However, it's important to note that older Chromecast models won’t get all the new software features available on the TV Streamer.

According to the publication, one feature of the Google TV Streamer that won’t be available on older Chromecast devices, even with the Android 14 update, is the ability to connect to the Thread border router. This tech lets you quickly and securely link smart home devices like locks and motion sensors.

The Android 14 for TV upgrade marks the second major upgrade for Chromecast with Google TV (4K) when it eventually rolls out as it shipped with Android 10 and later got Android 12.

On the other hand, the HD version launched later and shipped with Android 12. Besides, the 4K model is set to get security updates until September 2025, while the HD model will receive updates until September 2027.

While Android Authority has learned that Chromecast with Google TV will indeed receive the Android 14 update, it’s still unclear when exactly it will arrive. Hopefully, it’ll be sooner rather than later.