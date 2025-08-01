What you need to know

A recent specifications rumor seemingly showcased all of the Galaxy S25 FE offerings, like its 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie camera.

The device is also allegedly picking up the two-year-old Exynos 2400 SoC, a smaller 4,500mAh battery, and a slimmer 7.4mm measurement.

Recent rumors claim the S25 FE went through the WPC for Qi2 certification, as well as its potential launch could line up with the Tab S11 in September.

Leaks have surfaced regarding Samsung's next FE smartphone, and it feels like nothing's been left to the imagination.

An extensive list of alleged specifications was posted by Android Headlines today (Aug 1), regarding Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE. The publication's insight claims to have narrowed down the camera situation for the S25 FE. Supposedly, the device will feature a triple camera array again with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto. The selfie camera is reported as a 12MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

The internal information sheds light on the device's potential Exynos 2400, which is a two-year-old chip by this point. However, these rumors paint a small downgrade for the S25 FE, stating it might give consumers a lower 4,500mAh capacity battery, instead of the same 4,900mAh capacity battery like the S24 FE.

Rumors purport Samsung will debut the S25 FE with two RAM/storage variations of 8/128GB and 8/256GB. One UI 8 (Android 16) is expected out of the box, and this is an interesting point, considering Samsung just dropped Beta 4. Hopefully, this signals testing is wrapping up soon.

The post reiterates some older rumors, such as the phone's probable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and its thin 7.4mm measurement.

This could be next

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There was a leak from early July that reported the Galaxy S25 FE's appearance at the WPC for wireless charging certification. This report saw the device pick up the WPC's Qi2 wireless certification; however, the publication's rumors claim this will sit at 15W charging strength. This is a number that's in line with the rest of the S25 series. It's also worth pointing out that Samsung's S25 series requires a case to take advantage of its wireless charging.

That WPC leak also showcased the device in a real-life photo. The device seemed to sport relatively thin bezels, but it notably lacked the black rings around its triple camera array. The flagship S25 series picked that up, which mirrored the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Most recent developments not only saw the Fold 7 opt for silver rings, but it seems the S25 FE could do the same.

A potential launch is still up in the air, but rumors say the Galaxy S25 FE could join the Galaxy Tab S11 series in September. A Samsung exec commented on the tablet series after Unpacked, stating consumers could see the duo "shortly" after, which led speculation in the direction of September, like the Tab S10 in 2024.