What you need to know

New Pixel 10 series owners are reporting "unresponsive" problems with the phone's connection to Android Auto.

Users report their screen updates roughly every five minutes, freezes terribly, and its visual elements do not update.

Google seems aware of the issue, as an Android Team member has responded to a support thread for more information.

Consumers who pre-ordered the Pixel 10 during launch are getting their hands on the phone and wrangling with some strange Android Auto issues.

Users have quickly taken to the Google Pixel subreddit to voice their grievances with the Pixel 10 series and an "unresponsive" Android Auto (via 9to5Google). The original poster (OP) on Reddit, utan, states that not only have their Pixel 10 and Android Auto been "super unresponsive," but the screen updates quite unfrequently, once every five minutes.

Others with similar issues added their reports, with one stating their Pixel 10 is struggling with their 2018 Chevy. Their Android Auto freezes, but the "visuals do not update" despite the display's buttons working perfectly fine. The report says that a Pixel 10 Pro XL works on a 2023 Mitsubishi without issue, as well as a Pixel 7 Pro.

One other report says that their Pixel 9 Pro is working fine, just not their Pixel 10 Pro.

The OP referenced a Google Support forum thread, which is reporting the same issues they're grappling with. The user states, "When i connect to my car, the phone is recognized but the screen remain grey with AA logo watermark." The user adds that they've gone into the settings, wiping their cache and app data, but to no avail. A full factory reset was also conducted, and still nothing.

There's no clear catalyst behind these issues. Some figured it was restricted to using a USB; however, one user reported states they've had problems with USB and wireless.

A member of Google's Android Team has responded to the thread on its support forum. So, it at least seems like the company is aware of the growing issue. Hopefully, we see a patch come in during September, as it's plaguing Google's latest flagship series quite heavily.

Google Pixel users had problems with the company's Pixel 9 series late last year with Android Auto. Users reported stuttering audio problems when connected wirelessly during music playback and maps. Other issues users reported regarded no audio playback when streaming music through Android Auto—this was for a Pixel 9 Pro XL. Calls were also giving users issues, as users could send and receive calls, but the audio heard wasn't the best.

At the time, Google encouraged users to remain on Android Auto v13.3 to avoid issues. It's unclear if we'll see that again with the Pixel 10.

There were reports of Android Auto connectivity issues with the Pixel 7 and 6 series in 2023. Temporary fixes for that involved restarting/clearing caches.