Android Auto rolls out fixes for stuttering audio and error messages

What you need to know

Android Auto rolls out fixes to earlier reported issues like Wi-Fi error messages and stuttering audio issues.

The rollout has begun over the past couple of weeks, and it is advisable for users to stay on the latest Android Auto v13.3.

The company is also working on current Android Auto issues reported from the latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models.

Android Auto, in its community post, has shared nifty new updates that it is releasing. These updates will fix notable bugs that users reported over the past few weeks.

The bugs include stuttering audio and Wi-Fi error messages (via Android Police). The company is also sharing other bugs that it is working on, including devices like the latest Pixel 9 Pro. All sets of fixes and current bugs are shared on the Android Auto community site.

One of the notable fixes, per the community post, is an error message stating that the phone does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi connections. The support team has evidently fixed this and encourages users facing the issue to update to the latest Android Auto v13.3 version.

Similarly, some users had reported wireless audio stuttering (while playing music or maps) when connected to Android Auto, and the latest version of the app has also addressed this issue.

While these are some of the notable fixes the company has rolled out over the past couple of weeks, the support team has further acknowledged some of the known issues reported by users this month, which the team is believed to be working on.

A Pixel 9 Pro XL user reported no audio being played through a music streaming service via Android Auto ever since the user installed the December 2024 Android 15 feature drop.

Another Pixel 9 user has been facing an Android Auto issue during calls, wherein the user is able to make and receive calls, but were unable to hear audio. Lastly, a Xiaomi 14T user who updated to Android 15-based Hyper OS 2.0 also reported issues about Android Auto not working properly after the update.

(Image credit: Google)

The Android Auto support team notes that these new bugs are currently on the verge of getting fixed, amongst others, and users can expect the fix to roll out in the coming weeks or months.

On the other hand, Android Auto is also working on bringing radio station features to the platform. Evidence relating to the feature has been seen in several instances over the past few months. Most recently, the latest beta version of the app was seen showcasing categories/ music genres of radio stations hidden under the app’s backend.