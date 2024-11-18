Android Auto beta teases the long-awaited radio station support again

What you need to know

Google seems to be working on bringing categories for upcoming radio station features on Android Auto.

Found in the latest Android Auto app beta, the new findings imply the launch of the radio feature could still be in the works.

Alongside the radio station categories, the app's backend findings reveal some music genres.

Google has been testing a comeback for the classic radio feature on Android Auto over the past few months. Now, Android Auto's latest beta release adds a new media control, letting you switch between radio stations with ease.

In their latest APK Insight, the folks at 9to5Google have shared interesting details of the Android Auto 13.3 app running in beta. The new version seems to include a behind-the-scenes list of music genres and categories for radio stations. While it’s not yet available for beta testers to play with, it’s clearly in the works.

The list shared by 9to5 includes a host of categories, such as Adult hits, country music, news, jazz, rock, and science. As mentioned, the functionality to play radio or even a car's local media—first found on the previous beta version of the app in early September—is still unavailable.

It’s definitely refreshing to see Google putting in the effort behind the scenes to bring back classic car features, like playing local media or radio, instead of just relying on music streaming services like we do now.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The aforementioned categories are expected to appear in an upcoming "Car Media" app that the search giant is working on through Android Auto. 9to5 also notes that there are new, updated icons, which we might witness when the rollout happens officially.

We’re still waiting on the official launch of the new Android Auto features. Android Auto already makes life easier with built-in Google Maps and integrations like Google Calendar, Messages, and YouTube Music. Adding classic features is a nice bonus for commuters, offering a bit of variety for those long drives.