An upcoming Android Auto update is bringing back some classic car features

What you need to know

Android Auto may soon give users a way to easily ditch the streaming services and use local audio, instead.

Users may also be able to play radio stations through Android Auto instead of having to switch back and forth between it and the car's infotainment system.

The features may launch in Android Auto version 12.8.

Android Auto is convenient because it streams music and simultaneously allows you to stay connected to your phone and apps hassle-free while driving. A new update to the app might level up your audio streaming experience.

Folks at Android Authority have managed to perform an APK teardown of the latest Android Auto 12.8 version, wherein they spotted some clues indicating a new functionality that will allow users to play local media files stored on their Android phones.

According to the publication, a new string in the teardown mentions "Car Local Media" and the corresponding labels attached. It is new for Android Auto as it previously only allowed users to play from their favorite music streaming services like YouTube Music or Spotify.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Similarly, a new Car Radio string has also been found in the latest version of the app that could allow users to play their AM and FM stations. Up until now, users had to disconnect Android Auto and rely upon the car's onboard infotainment system to play the radio.

The new findings follow the previous radio string mentioned in the Android Auto 12.3/12.4 version of the app via an APK teardown done by 9to5Google. All the evidence points to the possibility for Android users soon, which is welcoming.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Local media could have some limitations even though the new functionality adds some convenience. It is believed to only allow users to play local media stored on their Android phones and not the audio stored on an external USB thumb drive or in the car's built-in storage for compatible cars. In such case, users will have to exit Android Auto again and go back to the car's infotainment system.

Regardless, it is still interesting to see Google working on Android Auto and bringing new ways for users to rely less on their phones while putting their focus on driving, which is safer. These latest functionalities could soon see the light of day as it appears that the company has been working on them for quite some time now, considering previous findings.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors