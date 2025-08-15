What you need to know

Google has launched Flight Deals, an AI-powered tool to find the cheapest trip options.

Users can search in natural language without fixed dates or destinations to get bargains.

Flight Deals launches in beta next week in the U.S., Canada, and India via Google Flights.

If you're looking for a tool to help plan the cheapest possible trip, Google's new Flight Deals might be for you.

Google today announced a new AI-powered tool "designed for flexible travelers" whose number one goal is to "save money on their next trip." Google says the new Flight Deals tool is built for people willing to play with different dates, destinations, and filters to save cash.

Powered by AI (likely Gemini), you can put in your query in natural language and simply describe where you want to go. Instead of entering a destination, dates, or other specifics, you could search for "week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only" or "10-day ski trip to a world-class resort," and Google Flights will find you the best deals available.

Google describes talking to Flight Deals "as though you’re talking to a friend."

Flight Deals lets you find low fares with just a few words

(Image credit: Google)

Google says Flight Deals will show "best bargains" that match your search and may even highlight destinations you might not have considered before putting in the query.

The company says this tool is specifically for travelers planning vacations without fixed dates or destinations. If this fits you, Flight Deals will tap into "hundreds of airlines and booking sites" to get you the best options. However, if you already know exactly where or when you want to go, Flight Deals may not be the best tool.

Flight Deals will be available within Google Flights in beta starting next week for users in the U.S., Canada, and India. The feature is not opt-in and will be available to all users in these regions.

You can access Flight Deals either by going directly to its dedicated page or via the top-left menu on Google Flights. The company will collect feedback on the tool and may roll it out to other regions based on responses.