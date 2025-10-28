What you need to know

Google launches Pomelli, a new AI marketing tool from Google Labs and DeepMind, built to help small and mid-sized businesses create professional, on-brand campaigns.

Pomelli understands your brand first by scanning your website to build a “Business DNA” that captures your tone, colors, fonts, and overall identity.

Built-in editing tools let users tweak text and visuals directly in the platform before downloading final creatives.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is rolling out a new experiment today aimed directly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that don't have a giant marketing budget or a dedicated design team. It’s called Pomelli, an AI marketing tool born from a partnership between Google Labs and Google DeepMind.

Pomelli is an AI-powered marketing tool built to help small businesses quickly generate polished, scalable campaigns that still feel authentic to their brand. Essentially, it's designed to learn your brand — its tone, style, and visual identity — before creating anything.

So, how does it work? Pomelli uses AI to understand your business and operates on a three-step process.

It learns your brand's DNA

(Image credit: Google)

First, it builds what Google calls your "Business DNA". You start by just giving it your website's URL. The AI then scans your site and existing images to automatically pull out your brand's specific identity. This profile includes your brand's color palette, custom fonts, and existing images. It also analyzes the text to understand your "tone of voice".

This DNA profile becomes the foundation for everything the tool creates, which is supposed to keep all the content feeling consistent and "authentic" to your specific brand.

Once Pomelli has your brand’s DNA down, it starts generating custom campaign ideas. If you’ve ever hit a wall trying to brainstorm a new marketing angle, this step is a lifesaver. Pomelli offers tailored concepts you can instantly use or tweak based on your goals. And if you already have a vision, you can just type in a prompt and let the tool generate assets that match your idea.

You keep control

(Image credit: Google)

The final step is where it all comes together. Pomelli produces a set of finished, high-quality marketing assets ready for use. We're talking stuff ready to be posted on your social media, used in your ads, or put on your site.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can look through the different generated creatives and, importantly, you aren't stuck with the first draft. The tool has built-in editors that let you change the text or tweak the images right inside the platform. When you're happy with an asset, you just download it and it's ready to go.

Pomelli is launching as a public beta starting today in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, available in English. Google says it’s still early days, so the team is looking for feedback to fine-tune the experience.