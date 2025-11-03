Google is creating TV ads with AI: Watch the first one for AI Mode in Search

What you need to know

Google's first AI-generated commercial is now running on TV, in theaters, and on social media.

The commercial touts Google Search's AI Mode as a way to research and book your holiday travel.

The ad was made with Google's Veo 3 video-generation model, and you can watch it now.

Google's has a wide-ranging portfolio of AI software, and the company is now using one of its artificial intelligence models to make ads for another AI-powered feature. Google used its Veo 3 video-generation model to make a TV commercial for AI Mode in Search, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (via 9to5Google).

The advertisement is currently running on television channels, movie theaters, and on social media as of Nov. 1, 2025. While Google has shown off its generative AI tools plenty, this represents the brand's first ad created entirely with AI.

The commercial shows how holiday travelers can use Google Search's AI Mode to research and make plans ahead of the Thanksgiving season. It's complete with a toy turkey that's trying to flee the Thanksgiving harvest using AI Mode. The ad is titled "Planning a Quick Getaway?" and will be the first of a series, with a Christmas version to come.

"When your plans can’t wait, and you need the answer right away, AI Mode in Google Search can help you find flight and hotel information from the web, no matter how specific," the YouTube video's description explains. "Ask for a destination, dates, or just describe the kind of trip you want. No matter how complicated your travel question, you can get it all together, fast. Just Ask Google."

Google's wants you to use AI Mode for your holiday travel

The AI-generated plush turkey, called Tom, uses AI Mode with the prompt, "I need to go somewhere with direct flights and NO Thanksgiving…leaving tomorrow." Google Search returns city names, and the ad follows Tom's journey away from Thanksgiving celebrations. Notably, there are no people in the ad, and video generation models often trip up when trying to recreate humans.

Google isn't shying away from the fact that this AI Mode ad was created with AI, but it isn't advertising it either. The YouTube video has a standard disclosure for "altered or synthetic content," but Google doesn't point out that Veo 3 was used specifically.

This was intentional, according to the Wall Street Journal report. Robert Wong, the vice president of Google Creative Lab, told the publications consumers don't care whether an ad was made with AI or not.

Veo 3, the video-generation model used to make the AI Mode ad, is widely available following a Google I/O 2025 announcement.