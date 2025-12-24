Google starts rolling out Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is rolling out with an important fix

What you need to know

Google is rolling out Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 for Pixel devices, with a focus on stability instead of new features.

The update fixes a bug that caused certain apps to crash on startup.

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is a small 58MB update and supports Pixel phones ranging from Pixel 6 to Pixel 10.

Google has started rolling out a new Android 16 QPR3 beta update for Pixel devices, and while it does not introduce any new features, it does bring in an important fix for an issue that could affect everyday usage.

The update, labeled Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1, is now rolling out to supported Pixel phones as a minor follow-up to the first Android 16 QPR3 beta released earlier this month. This update focuses primarily on stability rather than adding new functionality.

As per the official changelog, Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 fixes an issue that caused some apps to crash immediately on startup (Issue #470144317, Issue #470214834). Google lists this as a change addressing problems where certain apps would fail to launch correctly.

The new build bumps the version number to CP11.251114.007, up from CP11.251114.006, and comes in at roughly 58 MB in size. It is available for a wide range of Pixel devices, starting from the Pixel 6 series and extending all the way up to the latest Pixel 10 lineup. If your device is already enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update should arrive as an OTA download.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The first Android 16 QPR3 beta introduced a handful of notable changes. One of the biggest additions was the option to disable the At a Glance widget from the home screen, something Pixel users have been asking for years. Google also added the ability to swap the back and recent buttons when using three-button navigation.

Another standout change introduced with QPR3 Beta 1 was improved flashlight controls. Instead of a simple on-or-off toggle, the system now lets you adjust the brightness level of the flashlight, similar to iPhones.

If you want to try out the latest Android 16 beta, make sure your Pixel is enrolled in the Android Beta Program. OTA updates have already started rolling out, but if it has not appeared on your device yet, you can sideload the update or flash the factory image manually. Alternatively, if you prefer waiting it out, the stable release of Android 16 QPR3 is expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2026.