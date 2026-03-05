What you need to know

Google detailed its patch notes for its Pixel line's March security update.

The patch, which contains a wealth of fixes, focuses on the graphical issues that have continued to plague the Pixel 10 series.

Google's GPU issues with the Pixel 10 series stretch back to last year when it committed to solving what's gone wrong.

Google's had a busy week, and that's going to continue as Pixel users can expect a huge batch of fixes to arrive.

Google's Pixel patch notes announced the arrival of its March 2026 security patch for eligible devices. This update is rolling out for users with a Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10a. The phones are all synced up with versions this time, as Google says everyone should look out for vCP1A.260305.016. This patch holds a plethora of Pixel fixes, as Google is still focused on several display and graphical issues.

Android Central's Take I really liked the Pixel 10 series when it was first announced. I especially loved the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but the series has had its struggles since debuting. Some are pretty frustrating, too. Most specifically, the series has struggled with graphical issues for a while, and Google's attempts at solving them—to my surprise—are still ongoing. However, I haven't seen a mass rage from Pixel 10 users, which is a small bright spot.

Google states that it's rolling out a fix for an occasional screen freeze that would render the Pixel 10 series unusable for a time. Another fix focuses on the occasional "fuzzy" or "incorrect" display behavior that the Pixel 10 series also suffered. System crashes, a background blur issue after accessing All Apps, and improvements to the Pixel 10's GPU performance are included, too.

For the Pixel's framework, Google states it's fixing UI freezes, a device crash during startup problem, and an "incorrectly reported battery status" when using a wireless charger. This issue, once more, was reported to have plagued Pixel 10 series users.

The remainder of the patch notes for March are as follows:

Fix for a delay in displaying the speaker icon when adjusting audio settings

Fix for an issue that caused the camera service to crash, improving overall camera stability

Fix for an issue that could cause an application to get stuck after quickly using recent apps and navigating home

Fix for the delay experienced when opening the audio output selector after playing music in the background

Fix for unexpected device instability that could cause temporary loss of cellular service

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Oh, the Pixel 10

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10's graphics issues stretch back to late last year, as Google reportedly committed to rolling out consistent GPU updates for the series. While the Tensor G5 runs cooler than its predecessor, the chip is still lacking in its performance gains when tested on high-end games. Additionally, users with the series report lag and freezing while gaming due to the GPU's performance.

Android Central's Take You buy a phone and you expect it to carry a certain strength, especially when you're grabbing a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or regular Pro model. The issues have slowly dwindled. It seems that, little by little, Google is fixing the issues consumers noted early on. Aside from these graphical problems, it's not like the Pixel 10 series doesn't hold its own. I just hope we can be rid of these problems for good soon.

Google has done just that; it's rolled out GPU fixes, and January saw its largest update to date for it. The company labeled them as "general fixes" for the Pixel 10's GPU problems; however, those issues persist.