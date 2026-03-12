iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Two affordable flagships, one tough decision

Click for next article

iPhone 17e $599.99 at Straight Talk $599.99 at Total Wireless Check Amazon Check Walmart Affordable iPhone experience Apple's iPhone 17e is designed for people who want the core iPhone experience without stepping into flagship territory. It features a handy 6.1-inch OLED display and brings the A19 chip to a more affordable model. Although it comes with only a single 48MP rear camera, the iPhone 17e still delivers solid performance and the usual iPhone ecosystem perks. Pros Much faster A19 chip

Lighter, slimmer, and smaller form factor

Support MagSafe/Qi2 natively

Base storage of 256GB Cons 60Hz display

Smaller battery

Only a single rear camera with no ultra-wide sensor Pixel 10a $449.99 at Total Wireless $499 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy Check Walmart Google's reliable mid-ranger The Google Pixel 10a isn't dramatically different from last year's Pixel 9a, but it still ticks the right boxes for a mid-range phone. It runs on Google's Tensor G4 chip and features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with a dual-camera setup and a sizeable 5,100 mAh battery. Pros Smooth 120Hz display

Brighter and slightly larger display with no notch

Larger 5,100 mAh battery

Versatile dual-camera system Cons Build quality is less premium

Tensor chip is slower than Apple silicon

Base storage of only 128GB

We all love flagship phones for their performance and capabilities, but let's be honest, not everyone can afford top-end devices, and sometimes they are simply not necessary. Brands like Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, and OnePlus offer plenty of capable mid-range smartphones.

The problem is that many of them are not widely available in the U.S., where buyers usually end up choosing between Google and Apple. That brings us to the iPhone 17e and the Pixel 10a.

Both are new mid-range smartphones from Apple and Google that promise solid specs and features for the price. But which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.

iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Pricing, colors, and availability

What used to be a mid-year launch for Pixel A series phones has slowly moved earlier on the calendar. Google has been pushing the launch forward in recent years, and it has not even been a full year since the Pixel 9a debuted, yet we already have the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a officially launched on February 18, 2026, with the same starting price as last year at $499. However, the base storage still starts at 128GB, and if you want the 256GB version, you will need to pay $599.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colors: Obsidian (black), Fog (a pale green), Berry (a vibrant red-pink), and Lavender (blue-purple).

Apple, on the other hand, introduced the iPhone 17e on March 2, 2026, alongside its Chromebook competitor, the MacBook Neo. The iPhone 17e starts at $599, but the base storage is 256GB. That means the equivalent storage configuration between the two phones ends up costing the same at around $600.

Apple also offers a 512GB variant of the iPhone 17e priced at $799. In terms of colors, the iPhone 17e comes in three options: Soft Pink, White, and Black.

iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Design and display

Google moved to a new design language with the Pixel 9a, dropping the iconic camera visor, and the Pixel 10a continues with that same approach. In fact, if you place the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a side by side, you won't be able to notice any differences.

The design is almost identical, with only two small changes. The first is the new color options, and the second is that the Pixel 10a is about 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9a.