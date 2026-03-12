iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Two affordable flagships, one tough decision

The iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a target the same buyers, but Apple's performance-focused approach clashes with Google's camera and AI-first strategy.

Both are new mid-range smartphones from Apple and Google that promise solid specs and features for the price. But which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.

iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Pricing, colors, and availability

The Google Pixel 10a in the Lavender colorway.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

What used to be a mid-year launch for Pixel A series phones has slowly moved earlier on the calendar. Google has been pushing the launch forward in recent years, and it has not even been a full year since the Pixel 9a debuted, yet we already have the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a officially launched on February 18, 2026, with the same starting price as last year at $499. However, the base storage still starts at 128GB, and if you want the 256GB version, you will need to pay $599.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colors: Obsidian (black), Fog (a pale green), Berry (a vibrant red-pink), and Lavender (blue-purple).

Apple, on the other hand, introduced the iPhone 17e on March 2, 2026, alongside its Chromebook competitor, the MacBook Neo. The iPhone 17e starts at $599, but the base storage is 256GB. That means the equivalent storage configuration between the two phones ends up costing the same at around $600.

Apple also offers a 512GB variant of the iPhone 17e priced at $799. In terms of colors, the iPhone 17e comes in three options: Soft Pink, White, and Black.

iPhone 17e vs. Google Pixel 10a: Design and display

Google moved to a new design language with the Pixel 9a, dropping the iconic camera visor, and the Pixel 10a continues with that same approach. In fact, if you place the Pixel 9a and Pixel 10a side by side, you won't be able to notice any differences.

The design is almost identical, with only two small changes. The first is the new color options, and the second is that the Pixel 10a is about 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9a.