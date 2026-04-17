Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Higher price or older chip?

Click for next article

Samsung Galaxy A57 $549.99 at Samsung $609.99 at Samsung Check Amazon Check Walmart Big screen, thin body The Galaxy A57 is a midrange phone with a 6.7-inch OLED, and Samsung somehow managed to make it thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Combine that with a slight redesign and IP68 certification for the first time, and the Galaxy S57 impresses in the $550 segment. Pros Thinner and lighter form factor

6.7-inch display with slimmer bezels

One UI 8.5 with six years of software support

Triple-camera system

45W fast wired charging Cons 5MP macro lens is uninspiring

No wireless charging support

Asymmetrical bezels

"Awesome Intelligence" is less robust than Galaxy AI

More expensive Google Pixel 10a $449 at Amazon $449.99 at Total Wireless $449.99 at Tracfone $549 at Best Buy Smaller and cheaper The Google Pixel 10a made headlines by not upgrading the Tensor G4 processor carried over from its predecessor. Once you look past that fact, the Pixel 10a is a stellar midranger that offers longer software support while coming in at a lower price than the Galaxy A57. It also has a bigger battery, wireless charging support, and a flat back. Pros Compact, 6.3-inch form factor

Affordable $500 retail price

Flat back with no camera bump

Well-optimized Android 16 with Gemini and Google AI features Cons Thicker and heavier

Last-gen Tensor G4 chip

Slow charging

The latest mid-range phones from Samsung and Google are here, and the two phones take distinct approaches to making an affordable Android phone. Google opted to keep the Pixel 10a's affordable $500 price point intact, and as a consequence, the handset didn't get a lot of upgrades this year — even the Tensor G4 chip is carried over from the Pixel 10a. Meanwhile, Samsung made more substantial upgrades to the Galaxy A57, but it's also more expensive this year.

The last generation of Samsung and Google midrangers both hit the $500 price point, but now, the Galaxy A57 is $50 more expensive. That might not seem like much, but it puts the Galaxy A57 in closer competition with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. In other words, Samsung is now competing with itself. All the while, the Google Pixel 10a comes in at a slightly lower price.

But should you buy the basic Google Pixel 10a or the pricier Samsung Galaxy A57? Let's compare all the differences to help you find out.

Article continues below