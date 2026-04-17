Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Higher price or older chip?

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The Pixel 10a is starting to look attractive at $500 following the launch of Samsung's $550 Galaxy A57.

The latest mid-range phones from Samsung and Google are here, and the two phones take distinct approaches to making an affordable Android phone. Google opted to keep the Pixel 10a's affordable $500 price point intact, and as a consequence, the handset didn't get a lot of upgrades this year — even the Tensor G4 chip is carried over from the Pixel 10a. Meanwhile, Samsung made more substantial upgrades to the Galaxy A57, but it's also more expensive this year.

But should you buy the basic Google Pixel 10a or the pricier Samsung Galaxy A57? Let's compare all the differences to help you find out.

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