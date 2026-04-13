Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Sibling rivalry
Does the Galaxy A57 justify the $100 premium over the Galaxy A37, or are you better off with something else entirely?
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Samsung's new budget king
The Samsung Galaxy A57 sits at the top of the A series right now, boasting of a slimmer design, more powerful SoC, improved AI features, and an IP68 rating. It's also $50 more expensive than its predecessor though.
Pros
- Slimmer and lighter than the A37
- Large 6.7-inch AMOLED display and IP68 waterproofing
- Fast wired charging speeds (up to 45W)
- Triple-camera setup for versatility
- Faster SoC and base 8GB of RAM
- Six generations of Android OS upgrades
Cons
- Still no telephoto camera
- No wireless charging support
- No change in battery capacity
A minor upgrade over Galaxy A36
The Galaxy A37 looks like a decent enough budget pick on paper but not a lot as changed compared to the A36, it costs $50 more, and still features a plastic chassis. The six Android OS upgrade commitment continues though and it's now IP68 rated.
Pros
- Large and bright AMOLED display
- Up to six Android OS upgrades promised
- Same battery size and fast charging as A57
- IP68 dust and water protection
- Costs $100 less than the A57
Cons
- Only a minor refresh compared to the A36
- Plastic frame
- Weaker SoC and ultrawide camera vs. A57
- 6GB RAM in the base model
Samsung has refreshed two of its very popular budget models in the A series — the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37. Both phones have gone up in price by $50 and feature improved waterproofing with an IP68 rating. Other changes involve a tweaked design, new colors, more AI features, and the same six-year Android OS upgrade promise that made their predecessors so popular to begin with.
The dilemma many buyers face when comparing the Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37 is whether to pay the $100 premium for the A57. Let's break down all the specs and features and see which one of the two is the better buy.
Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Pricing, colors, and availability
The Samsung Galaxy A57 starts at $549.99 for 128GB of storage and $609.99 for 256GB. The good news is that you get 8GB of RAM even on the base model. In the U.S., Samsung is restricting the color to just Awesome Navy, but you can get the A57 in Gray, Icyblue, and Lilac in global markets. The A57 is sold unlocked in the U.S., and you can grab some offers and discounts from Samsung since it just launched.Article continues below
The Galaxy A37 is sold unlocked or via Verizon, and prices start at $449.99 for the 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM. The 256GB variant costs $539.99, and this one gets 8GB of RAM. The A37 comes in Lavender and Charcoal in the U.S.