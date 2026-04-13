Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Sibling rivalry

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Does the Galaxy A57 justify the $100 premium over the Galaxy A37, or are you better off with something else entirely?

Samsung has refreshed two of its very popular budget models in the A series — the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37. Both phones have gone up in price by $50 and feature improved waterproofing with an IP68 rating. Other changes involve a tweaked design, new colors, more AI features, and the same six-year Android OS upgrade promise that made their predecessors so popular to begin with.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Pricing, colors, and availability

The design of the Galaxy A57.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 starts at $549.99 for 128GB of storage and $609.99 for 256GB. The good news is that you get 8GB of RAM even on the base model. In the U.S., Samsung is restricting the color to just Awesome Navy, but you can get the A57 in Gray, Icyblue, and Lilac in global markets. The A57 is sold unlocked in the U.S., and you can grab some offers and discounts from Samsung since it just launched.

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The Galaxy A37 is sold unlocked or via Verizon, and prices start at $449.99 for the 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM. The 256GB variant costs $539.99, and this one gets 8GB of RAM. The A37 comes in Lavender and Charcoal in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Design and display