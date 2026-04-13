Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Sibling rivalry

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Samsung Galaxy A57 $549.99 at Samsung $609.99 at Samsung Check Amazon Check Walmart Samsung's new budget king The Samsung Galaxy A57 sits at the top of the A series right now, boasting of a slimmer design, more powerful SoC, improved AI features, and an IP68 rating. It's also $50 more expensive than its predecessor though. Pros Slimmer and lighter than the A37

Large 6.7-inch AMOLED display and IP68 waterproofing

Fast wired charging speeds (up to 45W)

Triple-camera setup for versatility

Faster SoC and base 8GB of RAM

Six generations of Android OS upgrades Cons Still no telephoto camera

No wireless charging support

No change in battery capacity Samsung Galaxy A37 $449 at Visible $449.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Verizon $449.99 at Best Buy A minor upgrade over Galaxy A36 The Galaxy A37 looks like a decent enough budget pick on paper but not a lot as changed compared to the A36, it costs $50 more, and still features a plastic chassis. The six Android OS upgrade commitment continues though and it's now IP68 rated. Pros Large and bright AMOLED display

Up to six Android OS upgrades promised

Same battery size and fast charging as A57

IP68 dust and water protection

Costs $100 less than the A57 Cons Only a minor refresh compared to the A36

Plastic frame

Weaker SoC and ultrawide camera vs. A57

6GB RAM in the base model

Samsung has refreshed two of its very popular budget models in the A series — the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37. Both phones have gone up in price by $50 and feature improved waterproofing with an IP68 rating. Other changes involve a tweaked design, new colors, more AI features, and the same six-year Android OS upgrade promise that made their predecessors so popular to begin with.

The dilemma many buyers face when comparing the Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37 is whether to pay the $100 premium for the A57. Let's break down all the specs and features and see which one of the two is the better buy.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Pricing, colors, and availability

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 starts at $549.99 for 128GB of storage and $609.99 for 256GB. The good news is that you get 8GB of RAM even on the base model. In the U.S., Samsung is restricting the color to just Awesome Navy, but you can get the A57 in Gray, Icyblue, and Lilac in global markets. The A57 is sold unlocked in the U.S., and you can grab some offers and discounts from Samsung since it just launched.

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The Galaxy A37 is sold unlocked or via Verizon, and prices start at $449.99 for the 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM. The 256GB variant costs $539.99, and this one gets 8GB of RAM. The A37 comes in Lavender and Charcoal in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A37: Design and display