Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Galaxy A36: Which budget phone should you get?

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Samsung Galaxy A37 $449.99 at Amazon Check Walmart A minor upgrade There are a few upgrades with the Samsung Galaxy A37 that make it the better choice to buy new, but not worth replacing the Galaxy A36 just yet. If you want a better experience, you can make a bigger leap with another device. Pros Higher peak brightness

More durable with an higher IP rating

More powerful processor, memory

Improved low-light photos, sharper details Cons Only a minor upgrade

Lower Bluetooth spec

No significant upgrade in camera specs Samsung Galaxy A36 $229 at Walmart $239 at Amazon $349.99 at Samsung $399.99 at Verizon Pretty well just as good The Samsung Galaxy A37 isn't a huge leap over the Galaxy A36. So, if you find the Galaxy A36 for a steal, especially since it's just a year old, go for it. If they're the same price, you'd might as well get the newer model. Pros Higher Bluetooth spec

Updateable to the latest OS and UI

Identical base camera specs

Cool photos filters Cons One less software update left

Missing some minor camera improvements

Less powerful processor

Not as durable

Samsung's A-series phones are affordable entry points into the Galaxy Android ecosystem. They're great as first phones for teens and tweens, for grandparents who don't need all the extra bells and whistles, as secondary phones for personal use if you already have a work phone, or those who simply want something simple on a budget. But the latest Samsung Galaxy A series phones are surprisingly powerful and feature-rich, offering a selection of advanced functions and specs you might only expect in the more premium phones, yet at a fraction of the price.

When considering two recent models, the Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Galaxy A36, you might be wondering what's different about this upgraded 2026 model and whether it's worth getting instead. We're here to help with this in-depth comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Galaxy A36: Design and basics

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36 are affordable phones that come in at under $500, making them attractive budget options. Naturally, you need to make some concessions to get such a great price.

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When it comes to the basic design, the Samsung Galaxy A37, introduced in March 2026, has a slim, refined, glazed-ceramic look with a glossy glass finish and an Ambient Island that houses the grouped cameras on the back, in line with Samsung's latest signature design. It comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A36, introduced in March 2025, is slim as well (the dimensions are identical) with a clean, linear, grouped camera look on the back, a black glass, and a flat side frame. It's available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome White, Awesome Black, and, in some locations, Awesome Lime.

Both phones surprisingly have a rather large screen at 6.7 inches. They're both FHD+ Super AMOLED with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and Vision Booster for easier visibility in direct sunlight. You also get a decent 120Hz refresh rate with both and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, all impressive specs for a budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy A37 has a leg up in peak brightness, though, at 1,900 nits versus just 1,200 in the Galaxy A36. So, this might make a difference for those who use their phone outdoors a lot in direct sunlight, like while walking on a college campus or commuting to and from school or work.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A37 comes in 128GB or 256GB capacities (some countries may have 512GB as well), and the Galaxy A36 comes with 256GB, though again, availability may vary by country. Both have a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to two days of use per charge. They are also both supported by six OS updates, which should equate to about six years since Google usually releases one annually. This is complemented by six years of security updates.