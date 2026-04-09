Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Galaxy A36: Which budget phone should you get?

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The budget Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36 both offer access to Awesome Intelligence and more for a low price.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Galaxy A36: Design and basics

Samsung Galaxy A37

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36 are affordable phones that come in at under $500, making them attractive budget options. Naturally, you need to make some concessions to get such a great price.

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When it comes to the basic design, the Samsung Galaxy A37, introduced in March 2026, has a slim, refined, glazed-ceramic look with a glossy glass finish and an Ambient Island that houses the grouped cameras on the back, in line with Samsung's latest signature design. It comes in Awesome Lavender, Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A36, introduced in March 2025, is slim as well (the dimensions are identical) with a clean, linear, grouped camera look on the back, a black glass, and a flat side frame. It's available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome White, Awesome Black, and, in some locations, Awesome Lime.

Both phones surprisingly have a rather large screen at 6.7 inches. They're both FHD+ Super AMOLED with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and Vision Booster for easier visibility in direct sunlight. You also get a decent 120Hz refresh rate with both and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, all impressive specs for a budget phone. The Samsung Galaxy A37 has a leg up in peak brightness, though, at 1,900 nits versus just 1,200 in the Galaxy A36. So, this might make a difference for those who use their phone outdoors a lot in direct sunlight, like while walking on a college campus or commuting to and from school or work.

Samsung Galaxy A36

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A37 comes in 128GB or 256GB capacities (some countries may have 512GB as well), and the Galaxy A36 comes with 256GB, though again, availability may vary by country. Both have a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to two days of use per charge. They are also both supported by six OS updates, which should equate to about six years since Google usually releases one annually. This is complemented by six years of security updates.