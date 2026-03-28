This Samsung Galaxy S26 update makes it ultra-easy to share files with an iPhone

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones have AirDrop now for seamless and quick sharing with Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series AirDrop
(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Do you have a friend, family member, or colleague who won't give up their iPhone? It makes sharing files challenging; the only options are to use e-mail, instant messaging, or a cloud storage site for larger or multiple files.

OnePlus has its Share with iPhone tool in the O+ Connect app, which works wonderfully, though it requires opening the app first on the receiving device. Google added AirDrop to its Pixel 10 series, confirming last month that it would be coming to more devices in the line as well. Now, Samsung is joining, too.

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How to Quick Share from Galaxy S26 to an iPhone

Quickly sharing files with Apple devices is now super simple with a Galaxy S26 device.

1. First, make sure the iPhone or other Apple device is ready to accept a transfer. Go to Settings on the Apple device.

2. Select General.

3. Select AirDrop.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series AirDrop

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

4. Change from Receiving Off or Contacts Only to Everyone for 10 Minutes.

5. Now the device is ready to accept a transfer from a Samsung Galaxy S26 device when it comes through.