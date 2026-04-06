The Samsung Galaxy S26 is a solid phone that desperately needs a camera upgrade

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 is a fast performer with plenty of power thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, and it sports a bigger 6.3-inch display. Those looking for long-requested camera upgrades or Qi2 magnetic charging will end up disappointed, however. Considering the higher price and missing features compared to Plus or Ultra phones, the Galaxy S26 is a tougher sell than you might expect.

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For years, base model Samsung Galaxy S phones had two things going for them — they were the smallest flagships on the market and were relatively affordable. With the Samsung Galaxy S26 bumping the price by $100 and growing the screen to 6.3 inches, it's time for a new identity. After using it for two weeks, the Galaxy S26 is as confusing a device as ever.

On one hand, the Galaxy S26 offers a premium design with unparalleled performance powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. I preferred the smaller form factor of the Galaxy S25, but it's clear that most consumers want larger phones. The real concern is the price hike combined with a lack of major upgrades. Sure, we got a new processor, but where are the upgraded cameras, Qi2 magnets, or connectivity boosts? They're nowhere to be found.

The base Galaxy S26 received more upgrades than the Galaxy S26 Plus, but they hardly address the areas that really needed them. It's a very solid phone, but when you consider the room for improvement, it becomes a tough sell.

The Galaxy S26 is available now, starting at $899.99 for the 256GB model, with the optional 512GB upgrade costing a whopping $1,099. This is $100 more expensive than the Galaxy S25 at launch. Although you get more base storage, the Galaxy S26 still costs more than the comparable 256GB model of the Galaxy S25 cost last year.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S26 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in North America, China, and Japan. All other global markets will get the Samsung Exynos 2600 version.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Memory 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 12MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera 1 50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8 Rear Camera 2 12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚ Rear Camera 3 10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 Battery 4,300 mAh Charging 25W (wired), 15W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.4 Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum Dimensions 71.7 x 149.6 x 7.2 mm Weight 167 grams Software One UI 8.5 w/Android 16 Colors Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold

The big Galaxy S26 change is one you can see and feel — a new design, complete with a larger 6.3-inch OLED display. It replaces the 6.2-inch screen found on the Galaxy S25, and that difference might not seem like much, but it looms large. The Galaxy S26 isn't big, but the Galaxy S25 was small, and the new Samsung flagship conforms to the standard set by the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17.

The result of this change is that the Galaxy S26 is wider and taller than the Galaxy S25, and it's slightly heavier too, at 167 grams. It's still 7.2mm, which is certainly thin enough. Truthfully, it's tough to notice the Galaxy S26's larger footprint unless you have its predecessor handy for comparison. If you're like me and enjoyed the Galaxy S25 and earlier models for their compact form factor, you might miss it more than most.

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(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The other notable change is the rear camera bump, which is redesigned to place the three individual camera lenses on an oval-shaped pedestal. I like the look of this design much more than the Galaxy S25's camera housing and its DSLR-style reflective lens cover, but there's a flaw: it sticks out more, causing the Galaxy S26 to wobble even worse on a flat surface. It's an odd change, especially since there are no camera hardware upgrades and the smartphone's main body is just as thick as its predecessor's.

You'll also notice Samsung is still going with a boxy chassis, including flat sides and an almost nonexistent chamfer. One thing you won't find, however, is a mmWave antenna window, because while the Galaxy S25 offers mmWave 5G support, it's gone on the Galaxy S26.

It's yet another way the Galaxy S26 features lackluster connectivity standards compared to the Plus and Ultra models. The base model doesn't get mmWave, Bluetooth 6, or UWB.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I reviewed the Cobalt Violet and Black colorways of the Galaxy S26, and there are also Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Sky Blue, and White color options. While I liked the deep colors, I noticed that they're easy to scratch with drops and scuffs during normal use. This reveals the aluminum under the paint, and it's an eyesore. If you care about your phone looking pristine, you might want to choose a lighter color, like Silver Shadow or White.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Aside from being larger, there's not much new about the Galaxy S26's display. It's still a FullHD+ resolution panel that lags behind the QHD+ screen on the Galaxy S26 Plus and Ultra models in terms of quality. You do get a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600-nit peak brightness, and I've actually found the base Galaxy S26 screen to be brighter than the Galaxy S26 Ultra's in real-world use, due to the limitations of the Privacy Display technology used on the Ultra.

Speaking of Privacy Display, it's something I wish were on every Galaxy S26 phone. Yes, the data shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra screen isn't as sharp or as bright, but Privacy Display is a feature you don't want to live without once you start using it. If you're even remotely intrigued by it, you need to consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra over the Galaxy S26.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is the best in its class, and Samsung paired it with 12GB of memory for good measure. Performance, as you'd expect, is stellar. The Galaxy S25 was already a top performer, and the Galaxy S26 is even better. I saw Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core scores roughly 1,000 points higher on the Galaxy S26 compared to the Galaxy S25.

More importantly, the phone is more stable under load. The Galaxy S26 turned in a stability percentage of 72% in the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light Stress Test, up from 62.4% on the Galaxy S25. In fact, I regularly saw the base Galaxy S26 post benchmark results better than even the Galaxy S26 Ultra. In other words, this phone will last you for years to come and handle just about anything you throw at it.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Unfortunately, the cameras are by far the most disappointing aspect of the G