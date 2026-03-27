I’m saying it: The Galaxy S26 is a better 'Pixel' than the Pixel 10

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is out, so naturally, it is the talk of the town. Samsung usually passes "brand-new flagships" with iterative upgrades as shiny must-haves to the masses, but not this time. The S26 models might look like last year's phones with rounded corners and slimmer bodies — while resembling the design language of the Pixel 10 series a little too closely — but there are plenty of new features to look forward to.

Samsung can color me impressed by the innovative privacy screen technology, which lets users prevent snoops from peeking at their devices without having to invest in a privacy screen protector. But apart from its incredible display tech, Samsung continues to lean heavily on the software side.

Samsung continues to "borrow" Google's features and rebrand them for Galaxy devices. Markedly, however, Samsung isn't just copying Google's homework word for word. In fact, newer phones like the Galaxy S26 series often surpass the best Google Pixel devices in Pixel-like traits. Pixel phones have always stood out for their unique software, and since the Pixel 6 series, exclusive AI-based tools and features have been the major draw of Google's phones.

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In 2026, it feels like anyone seeking out that OG Google software experience may be better off buying a Samsung phone instead. Ironically, the best Samsung Galaxy phones come with the best Google features (or Galaxy AI versions of the