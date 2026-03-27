I’m saying it: The Galaxy S26 is a better 'Pixel' than the Pixel 10

Features
By published

Can the student surpass their master?

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Google Pixel 10 Pro
(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is out, so naturally, it is the talk of the town. Samsung usually passes "brand-new flagships" with iterative upgrades as shiny must-haves to the masses, but not this time. The S26 models might look like last year's phones with rounded corners and slimmer bodies — while resembling the design language of the Pixel 10 series a little too closely — but there are plenty of new features to look forward to.

Samsung can color me impressed by the innovative privacy screen technology, which lets users prevent snoops from peeking at their devices without having to invest in a privacy screen protector. But apart from its incredible display tech, Samsung continues to lean heavily on the software side.

Article continues below