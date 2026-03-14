This game-changing Galaxy S26 feature just transformed my Netflix binge sessions

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The Galaxy S26 series is landing in consumers' hands, and while we continue to test the devices here at Android Central, we find ourselves impressed with many of its features. Some of them are more well-known, such as the Privacy Display on the Ultra, and more features are gradually arriving, such as screen automation with Gemini. However, one feature I feel went under the radar was the upgraded Audio Eraser, which was already impressive to begin with.

During the Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung announced that Audio Eraser would now support third-party apps, meaning you can use it to adjust the audio while watching a show or scrolling through reels on Instagram. I've been testing the feature on the Galaxy S26 Plus, and I have to say, it's becoming my favorite new feature on Samsung's latest flagships!