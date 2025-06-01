The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup now includes four members, making the choice of which one to buy even trickier. There's the base-model Galaxy S25, the midsize Galaxy S25 Plus, the slim Galaxy S25 Edge, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. Spanning various price points, each model is tailored to a specific kind of user on a certain budget.

This time around, there isn't an easy Galaxy S25 recommendation that'll work for everyone. You'll have to consider your personal needs and what matters for your individual use cases. For instance, a digital nomad that likes to travel light might love the Galaxy S25 Edge, while a power user might crave the battery life of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you're overwhelmed by all the models, configurations, and specs offered as part of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, this guide will help you out. We've tested all the Galaxy S25 models at Android Central, and will help you figure out which one you should buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S25: The cheapest and most compact model

At a time when flagships are getting larger and larger, the base-model Samsung Galaxy S25 feels like a breath of fresh air. The standard Galaxy S25 sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, which is the smallest of the major Android flagships. That's either a pro or a con, depending on whether you prefer a more compact form factor. This model is also the cheapest of the bunch, starting at just $800 and frequently available for much less with post-launch discounts.

Don't be fooled, however — the Galaxy S25 isn't like the rest of Samsung's flagship lineup. The base model has shortcomings compared to the pack, like 128GB storage, no support for UWB, and a lower-resolution display without ProScaler AI. Although other AI features, like Now Brief, are available on the base Galaxy S25, the above omissions are notable oversights.

The cameras also haven't been updated since 2022, and leave a lot to be desired.

Now, for the good. Samsung is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset across the board on the Galaxy S25 series, meaning the base model has the same processor as the most expensive model. One UI 7, a major Galaxy overhaul based on Android 15, is also available on the Galaxy S25.

While the Galaxy S25's display may be the worst of the lot on the spec sheet, it doesn't underwhelm in person. The AMOLED 2X display supports variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, plus loads of other specs like HDR10+ and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The FHD+ display (1080 x 2340) is still gorgeous to use and plenty bright.

With a 4,000mAh battery and support for slow 25W wired charging, the Galaxy S25 isn't outstanding for battery life. However, it's better than the Galaxy S25 Edge (for whatever that's worth) and decent overall. You can get a full day of charge with moderate usage, easily.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is for the smartphone user who just wants the basics in a compact form factor and at a fairly affordable price. There's enough power here to make this phone feel like a bona-fide flagship without going overboard. If you can look past the cameras and slight hardware compromises, the Galaxy S25 is a nice pickup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Finding a practical middle ground

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is the middle child of the lineup, though that isn't exactly a bad thing. It's not very original, with the same general design and few hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor. Like the base Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus retains the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S22 series. Still, at $999 and packing a 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy S25 Plus tends to hit the right price and size for a lot of people.

It builds upon the building blocks of the Galaxy S25, elevating them to provide a more comprehensive experience. The device features a larger battery with a 4,900mAh capacity, and the larger size enables a 45W wired charging speed. That addresses a common gripe with the base model, and it's not the only one.

The Galaxy S25 Plus also starts at 256GB of storage with UFS 4.0 support, a UWB chip for precise location finding, and a larger (and improved) QHD+ display with ProScaler AI. Be sure to manually enable QHD+ resolution if you purchase it, though.

The aging triple-camera system leaves us wanting more, but it's still relatively solid by 2025 standards. You get a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a crucial 10MP telephoto lens supporting up to 3x optical zoom.

At 75.8mm x 158.4mm x 7.3mm and weighing 190 grams, the Galaxy S25 Plus is designed for individuals who require more than the base model in a somewhat compact form factor. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is better, but it's also an expensive behemoth. Out of the four Galaxy S25 models, the Plus is clearly the most practical option for most buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The Plus, with a bunch of subtractions

Contrary to what you may have heard, the positioning of the Galaxy S25 Edge is fairly simple. It's for people who want the 6.7-inch screen size of the Plus model in a thinner and lighter form factor — and are willing to give up a whole lot to get it.

No matter how you slice it, the Galaxy S25 Edge's dual-camera system, minuscule 3,900mAh battery, and 25W maximum charging speed are clear compromises.

Now, there are some redeeming qualities. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge still uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and runs One UI 7, so it'll get the same general experience as all the other models. It also borrows the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 200MP main camera sensor, which the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus can't claim.

Measuring just 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm, it's hard to understate just how thin the Galaxy S25 Edge is. The phone's thickness is arguably more impressive, at only 163 grams — that's 27 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Plus and 55 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

To love this phone, you'll need to be prepared to use it without a case and recharge it daily, and likely before the day ends. If those two qualifiers sound okay with you, and you've always loved thin devices, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be your next smartphone. It starts at $1,099, a bit higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top of the line

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is decisively for people who want the best and are willing to pay for it. At $1,299, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't cheap by any means. However, it tries to justify that starting price with loads of features, including a massive 6.9-inch display, an inbuilt S Pen, and a robust camera system.

It's the only Galaxy S25 model to receive a camera upgrade this year, although the primary 200MP camera sensor is unchanged. Instead, the ultrawide camera is now using a 50MP sensor, up from 12MP. You also get a 10MP, 3x telephoto lens and a 50MP, 5x telephoto lens. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers the best camera system available on a Samsung phone.

It's for power users first and foremost, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery capacity. Plus, it has all the AI features from the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

At a size of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weighing 218 grams, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't small. It's a big phone with an even bigger feature set. If you like that sort of thing, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will check boxes that no other Android phone can.