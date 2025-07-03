Oakley Meta HSTN Check Amazon View at Meta Oakley Meta HSTN look amazing on paper, with notably better specs than Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. That includes double the battery life, higher resolution cameras, more style and frame options, and faster charging. You'll pay a premium price for the improvements, though, so this isn't an across the board win. Pros Unique frames and lens options

Double the battery life of Ray-Ban Metas

Faster charging

Higher-resolution 3K camera

Meta AI built in Cons Quite a bit more expensive

Minor water and dust resistance rating

Limited number of styles and colors Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Newegg It's hard to argue with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. They've made a name for themselves in the past two years since they've been available, with excellent recording capabilities, great open ear audio playback that also enables the best hands-free calling, and Meta AI smarts that can identify the world around you or answer to any query you might have. Pros Loud speaker and good mic quality

Tons of customization options

Comfortable weight and design

Ultrawide portrait photo capture good for modern social media

Plenty of storage for photos and videos Cons Relatively short battery life

Needs better anti-reflective inner layer

Speakers don't always deliver the best music quality

Minor water and dust resistance rating

When selecting a pair of glasses, you typically choose one based on its style or price. However, smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced "how-stuhn") have several additional factors to consider, including camera quality, battery life, charging speed, and more.

While Oakley Meta HSTN is a clear evolution over what made Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses so great, there's a clear price difference between the two models. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have gone on sale a lot recently, with prices dipping down to around $240 for a pair. Meanwhile, Oakley Meta HSTN launches on July 11 for $399, while some style choices will cost you $499. That's a big price gap!

But are the Oakley glasses worth the cost? Designer brands are often more expensive just because of a name, but Oakley Meta HSTN does a good job of providing extra value for a higher price. Here's why.

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses vs. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Specs

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Oakley Meta HSTN Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses Camera 12MP Ultrawide 12MP Ultrawide Photo resolution 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait default) 3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait default) Video resolution 3K (exact resolution unknown, check back for updates) 1440 x 1920 pixels at 30 fps (Vertical default) Water resistance IPX4 IPX4 Speakers Open ear Open ear Interface Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera Microphones 5-mic Array 5-mic Array Storage Unknown (check back for updates) 32GB; about 100+ videos (30 sec) and 500+ photos (3 frame burst) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3 Compatibility iOS; Android iOS; Android Battery 8 hours per charge 4 hours per charge: 30 minutes live streaming Charging (glasses) case Up to 48 hours Up to 32 hours

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses vs. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Design and style

(Image credit: Meta)

Ray-Ban and Oakley have very different target markets and demographics, but both brands are owned by parent company EssilorLuxottica. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses were a great choice for the first two generations of Meta smart glasses products. You can buy these in three distinct Ray-Ban styles: Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner.

Wayfarers are available in seven different colors, Skylers are available in eight different colors, and Headliners are available in a whopping ten different colors, all with several different types of lenses and colors, including things like transitions, polarized lenses, and prescription lenses.

A small selection of available styles of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. (Image credit: Meta)

Meanwhile, Oakley Meta HSTN is just one main style — that's HSTN, as the name implies. Oakley Meta HSTN only ships in four main colors, too: Black, Warm Grey, Clear, and Brown Smoke. With each of these frame colors, you can choose from six different lens colors: Warm Grey, Clear, Grey Transitions, Ruby, PRIZM Polar Deep Water, or PRISM Polar Black.

Based on this, you can guess that Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the choice for folks who want a range of styles and colors to select from. However, as I mentioned earlier, this choice isn't just about style. It's about function, too.

While Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses offer more style and color options, Oakley Meta HSTN are designed to be a sportier, more performance-focused pair of smart glasses. Meta even states this in the "How to choose" section of its AI Glasses product page.

All available Oakley Meta HSTN colors and styles (Image credit: Meta)

Regardless of which model, style, or color you choose, all Meta AI glasses ship with a single camera on one side of the front of the frame and a privacy LED on the opposite side. They also include over-the-ear speakers built into the glasses' arms, a battery that lasts several hours, and can be recharged via the included storage case.

That storage case works just like an earbud case works, so you'll charge the battery in the case by plugging a USB-C cable into its port. You'll then dock the glasses inside the carrying case any time they need a top-up, and the case's battery will give your glasses several full charges before needing to be topped up again.

Either way, when you buy a pair of Meta AI glasses, you're getting a pair of frames that look like glasses, not a tech gadget that just so happens to be on your face.

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses vs. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Cameras and battery life

(Image credit: Meta)

While we don't know the battery size of Oakley Meta HSTN yet, we know that Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses use a 154mAh battery. Meta says Oakley Meta HSTN has double the battery life of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, but that doesn't necessarily mean the battery is twice as big (or heavy).

One thought is that Meta switched to silicon-carbon batteries, a newer type of battery tech that's more resistant to hot and cold weather, charges more efficiently, and is higher density at the same weight and size as lithium-ion batteries like the ones found in Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

Each Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses style is a slightly different weight, but the average is just 49g. Oakley Meta HSTN glasses weigh 53g, indicating that they have a larger battery than Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, but certainly not double the capacity, unless Meta switched battery technology.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

And while both glasses feature just one 12MP camera on the front, Oakley Meta HSTN are able to record at 3K resolution while Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are restricted to 1080p.

That extra boost in video recording resolution is thanks mainly to a new camera sensor, which should also take higher quality photos, even if they're in the same resolution. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses already record great quality video, and given that Meta is positioning Oakley Meta HSTN as "performance glasses," there's every reason to believe they will be even better at this particular job.

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses vs. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Meta AI and the future

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses didn't launch with Meta AI onboard, but the update that brought the feature a few months after launch totally changed the game. Meta AI can hear and see the world around you thanks to the five onboard microphones on the glasses and the forward-facing camera, making it easy to interact with Meta's AI assistant in a natural way.

Oakley Meta HSTN features the same processor as Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, not the new AR1+ chip, so we don't expect any major difference in Meta AI capabilities between Ray-Ban and Oakley.

That being said, Meta AI and the company's regular updates have provided a wealth of added benefits and features compared with what was available at the Ray-Ban product launch, so we fully expect Meta to continue to deliver new and interesting features to keep its glasses on our faces throughout the day. If you're looking for a real paradigm shift, the upcoming Meta Hypernova smart glasses fit the bill better than what's offered from Oakley.

Oakley Meta HSTN glasses vs. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta did a good job creating two product lines with notable differences. The new Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses offer much higher resolution video recording alongside double the battery life, according to Meta's estimates. Oakley's trademark PRISM Polar lenses provide a unique look through the glasses when compared to Ray-Ban's offerings, but you'll pay at least $100 more for Oakley's enhanced capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ray-Ban Meta Smart glasses offer a significant number of additional style choices over Oakley and are less expensive, to boot. There's no known software feature differentiation between Oakley and Ray-Ban, though, so you're mainly choosing between style, performance, and cost.

If I had to pick one to buy today, I'd still choose Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses because of the style options and the value, but there's no denying that Oakley Meta HSTN are more capable glasses that help solve the biggest issue of all: battery life.