These smart glasses are an indispensable part of my travel kit, and now they're under $230 for Prime Day

If you're looking for a pair of smart glasses, it's pretty tough to choose from the seemingly infinite number of options available. Do you pick from only what's in your budget, or do you look for specific features that work best for you? I've found that RayNeo Air 3S is a fantastic pair of smart glasses with an ultra-comfortable display and a price tag that doesn't sting, especially with this $44 off Prime Day deal.

We already named RayNeo Air 3S the best value smart glasses at its regular price of $269, but this Prime Day deal brings it down to an unheard of $225, making them the most affordable pair of 2025 smart display glasses you'll find anywhere. I take a pair of smart glasses on every work trip, and I've been finding myself using RayNeo Air 3S most often because of the comfortable display with 3840Hz PWM dimming and hardware-level blue light blocking.

Like other smart display glasses, you'll plug the RayNeo Air 3S into basically any computer, console, smartphone, or tablet with a USB-C port and be presented with a giant projected virtual screen that only you can see. This one is a 1080p display, so it looks as crisp as a TV hanging on your wall and helps eliminate neck pain caused by looking down at a laptop or handheld gaming system for too long.

RayNeo Air 3S comfortable display is powered by a pair of HueView 120Hz micro-OLED displays, giving each eye a 1080p display. Unlike most smart glasses, these use 3840Hz PWM dimming to manage brightness, ensuring comfort for the vast majority of people. For reference, your Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phone uses 240Hz or 480Hz PWM dimming. The higher that number goes, the more comfortable it is for your eyes long-term.

These glasses use a classic "birdbath-style" lens to reflect the micro-OLED display in the glasses toward your eyes. Think of them as tiny mirrors hanging just inside the glasses' frame. Because of the way the optics work, your eyes perceive this display as a huge TV projected a few feet away.

Folks who need prescription glasses can order a custom pair through HonsVR for $50. I use these inserts in my smart glasses to ensure I don't have any eye strain, and they're super easy to install since they just clip into the dedicated slot between the nose pads.

If you're a Nintendo Switch 2 gamer, you should also check out this Viture Pro Mobile Dock to play your Switch 2 on the go with these OLED glasses. Steam Deck folks or anyone wanting to use their glasses while charging their phone or laptop should pick up one of these little dongles, on sale for $19 on Prime Day.

Why choose another pair?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As I said earlier, the choices in the smart glasses world are seemingly endless, but I'll narrow this down to two alternatives you might want to consider. You can get Viture Pro smart glasses, on sale for $349 for Prime Day, which will give you a sharper, brighter display with lenses that can dim themselves when the environment around you gets bright.

RayNeo Air 3S doesn't offer any kind of light blocking, so they can be sometimes difficult to see if you're using them outside or in a super bright room. If you're just using them in an airport, on a plane, or in our own home, you don't really need this feature. Still, Viture glasses have full support for Viture's extensive system of accessories and add-ons, which is a great reason to pick Viture over other companies.

Viture also offers myopia adjustment diopter wheels independently for each eye, allowing nearsighted users to adjust for clarity without having to buy a separate set of prescription lenses. That alone cuts $50 off the price if you need glasses, making these a great value so long as your prescription isn't greater than -5.00.

Best smart glasses ecosystem Viture Pro smart glasses: $499 $349 at Amazon Viture Pro smart glasses offer an extra-crisp 1080p visuals, 1000 nits of brightness, built-in myopia adjustment diopters up to -5.00, and full support for Viture's extensive range of add-ons and accessories, now on sale for $150 off during Prime Day.

The king of smart glasses right now are Xreal One, which are on sale for the first time since their launch earlier this year. While they're a notably more expensive $449, that price is $50 less than MSRP, and Xreal's glasses come with some serious advantages over the competition.

First off, I find Xreal's frame design to be the most comfortable of any brand's. The arms adjust between three preset angles, and Xreal's frames are thinner and shaped in a way that doesn't fatigue my ears as much as the RayNeo's that are on sale. Xreal also offers full 3DoF tracking out of the box, which means that screen in front of your face isn't pinned to your nose.

Most comfortable, powerful experience Xreal One: $499 $449 at Amazon The most premium smart glasses around are finally on sale thanks to Prime Day. Take $50 off our favorite pair of smart display glasses, with features that make them feel like an authentic monitor on your face, and advanced 3DoF tracking that makes the display feel like a virtual TV mounted on a wall.

For some people, this is the ultimate comfort in smart glasses because the screen doesn't jostle or shake with every bump or movement you make. Instead, the screen stays pinned in space, acting like an actual TV mounted on a wall.

Even if you move your head around, that screen stays where it's supposed to, making it feel more natural. Xreal One also have a bevy of display options, similar to a monitor or TV, making them the most full-featured pair of smart glasses you find on the market today.