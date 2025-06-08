Level up your tech game with 20% OFF these Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Although they're normally pretty expensive, you can occasionally find good deals on smart glasses if you know where to look. For instance, buyers can currently get 20% off the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Meta smart glasses, chopping about $60 off the normally $300 price tag. Ray-Ban's smart glasses include a phone camera, access to voice assistants, and speakers offering impressive audio quality.

For those who want a hands-free tech tool, we consider these the best overall AI smart glasses out there, offering minor water resistance, tons of photo and video storage, and easy compatibility with other devices.

This discount is for the Wayfarer style of the smart glasses, which come in a shiny black finish and tinted green lenses.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): $299.00 $239.20 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon has cut $60 off the price of the Wayfarer-style Ray-Ban smart glasses, which include a camera, speakers, various AI features, live translations, and more. We liked the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses upon release, and while battery life is somewhat short for these, they're still the best product out there so far for AI-based smart glasses. At under $240, this deal features 20% off the total price for a solid deal.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for the best overall AI-based smart glasses on today's market; you need something that features cameras, easy voice calling, and voice assistants like Meta AI; you want a classic, stylish smart glasses option such as Ray-Ban's Wayfarers.

❌Skip this deal if: you want smart glasses that feature an XR smart display; you need a pair of glasses offering a high-quality anti-reflective lens; you need smart glasses with over four hours of battery life.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a super handy pair of glasses, featuring a charging case, mics and speakers for hands-free calling and media, and a solid camera for easy video and photo capture. The glasses also make it easy to access the Meta AI voice assistant, along with live English translation in Spanish, French, or Italian, real-time QR code scanning, and much more.

It is worth clarifying what you're looking for in smart glasses, especially if you're looking for a pair that features a smart XR display. These don't include a smart display, and are primarily for use as a hands-free tool for pairing with your phone or quickly accessing photo and video capabilities, voice calls, and other things you would normally need to use your phone for.