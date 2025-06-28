News Weekly (Image credit: Future) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

July is shaping up to be an exciting month for tech enthusiasts! We're gearing up for the launch of several new devices in the first half of the month, along with the longest Amazon Prime Days event yet, running from July 8-11.

We'll be focusing on highlighting epic deals that are most relevant to you, and AC's eCommerce Editor, Patrick Farmer, has compiled some of the best deals for Android users that are available right now, from smartphones to tablets and everything in between. And don't forget: if you aren't a Prime member already, this would be a good time to sign up for Prime.

Now, getting back to what went down this week, Samsung finally announces its next Unpacked event, Nothing Phone 3 shows up in a massive leak, Google might've secretly named its XR glasses, more Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 7 leaks show up, and Google Workspace gets bolstered with Gemini.

Samsung's next line of foldables are on the horizon

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung announced this week (June 23) that its summer Galaxy Unpacked event is all set for July 9. The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, after three years, calling the city a "borough known for bold ideas, creativity, and culture." The event will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The summer Galaxy Unpacked will be live-streamed on Samsung's website and YouTube channel for those who aren't invited to the in-person unveiling of its next foldables lineup.

The Korean OEM didn't reveal much as to what we could expect out of this year's event; however, it did state that Galaxy AI will be at the center of it all. "With AI leading the way, Galaxy devices are evolving from reactionary smartphones to anticipatory smart companions – transforming how we communicate, create, and connect," Samsung said.

We also expect the company's next foldable and flip phones to be present as the star of the show, along with new smartwatches. Stay tuned!

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Nothing Phone 3's design and specs revealed

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has been dropping hints about its upcoming flagship Phone 3 as we inch closer to launch. The company recently took to X to confirm that the device will show up with a 50MP periscope lens. Nothing said that the camera is "built for creators," and while the camera's optical zoom capability also remains under wraps, the company shared a couple of photos that were taken using said lens, marketing the phone in the usual "Nothing" style.

That said, while the London-based company was dropping crumbs, a new leak pretty much showed us what the entire cake looked like. The leak suggests that Nothing Phone 3 will have three 50MP cameras, and that the camera placement on the Nothing Phone 3 will be unique. The top camera is off to the side, and the other two lenses are placed at the bottom next to each other.

The phone may have a 6.7-inch OLED display and be available in black and white colors. As for the device's battery, it is rumored to have a massive 5,150mAh capacity, and the glyph matrix interface on the rear panel.

The launch will take place on July 1.

Google's XR Glasses might have a unique name

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Google's XR Glasses were the talk of the town after their appearance at Google I/O this year. While Google didn't share much about when we could buy these XR Glasses and what they'd be called, we do know that these smart glasses will be heavily reliant on Gemini.

This week, we may have seen some chatter from an app developer, Sayed Ali Alkamel, who shared screenshots of the Android XR glasses paired to a companion app, the image shows the glasses bearing a name, "Google Martha."

Along with the name, the companion app also revealed controls that we could expect to see from these XR Glasses. You get to see the battery percentage of the smart glasses and how users will potentially be able to manage notifications and their preferences. Additionally, Google Martha's ability to enable or disable recording of their view was also spotted on the app.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 spotted in more leaks

(Image credit: Android Headline)

Samsung's next Unpacked event is just a few weeks away, with the company finally announcing that it will unveil its next line of foldables on July 9. A fresh batch of leaks has given away a ton of details about both of these foldables.

Evan Blass has shared some renders on Substack, revealing alleged colorways of the upcoming foldables. He stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will show up in three colorways, including an exclusive online color.

As for the Z Fold 7, we could see the phone in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow, and the clamshell will see Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red colorways. This has been backed by another leak by Samsung itself, when it accidentally made staging pages go live on its Irish website for these foldables.

Another leak dropped hints at the potential price points these new phones will go on sale for. It stated that the Z Flip 7 could start at €1,099 for 256GB and €1,219 for 512GB. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 7 is rumored to land at €1,999 for 256GB, €2,119 for 512GB, and €2,359 for the 1TB model.

Google Workspace gets Gemini-ed

(Image credit: Gemini)

Google's June feature drop brings a boost of Gemini into the Workspace ecosystem. Its latest AI video generation model is being integrated into Slides and Vids, while Gmail, Calendar, and other Workspace apps are getting Gemini's latest smarts.

Veo 3 will now be able to generate high-quality video clips with realistic sound by simply giving it a prompt within Vids and Slides. or instance, if you're working on a DIY or training video and need a shot of a worker wearing a specific item to introduce a safety training or a video on how to safely start a campfire, all users need to do is describe it, and Vids will create it for you.

Google Slides will now showcase several pre-designed templates, while other Workspace apps like Gmail, Keep, Calendar, etc, will have Gemini directly integrated into them.

