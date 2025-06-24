What you need to know

The prototype Android XR smart glasses are internally called "Google Martha."

There is a new companion app for Google Martha that offers features like battery display, notification management, and recording control.

The new details of the Android XR glasses were shared by an app developer on X.

We first had the chance to see and try out the Android XR smart glasses at Google I/O back in May. While they were prototype devices, new information reveals what they are referred to.

According to an app developer, Sayed Ali Alkamel (via Android Authority), who has shared the Android XR glasses paired next to a companion app, the Android XR prototype seems to have a name or supposedly a code name dubbed Google Martha.

Alongside the name, the companion app has also showcased what features to expect when connected to the alleged Google Martha Android XR glasses.

Firstly, the app can showcase the battery percentage of the smart glasses, per the shared image by the app developer. Users will further be able to manage notifications and their preferences. Additionally, Google Martha's ability to enable or disable recording of their view is also available through the said app.

Plus, since it is nonetheless a prototype, users will have options like the ability to give quick feedback next to reporting a problem, and it appears all can be managed through a single app on an Android phone.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

As mentioned, Android Central's Michael L. Hicks managed to get his hands-on the Google AR glasses at the recent Google I/O event. The smart glasses feature one display on the right lens — a familiar approach made by Google Glass back in the day.

The smart glasses were heavily relying on Gemini to analyze everything through its holographic display. It could be triggered by pressing and holding the right temple side on the XR glasses.

While it is interesting to see the Android XR glasses have a name, the company hasn't shared/announced any plans to make them commercial any time soon. On the other hand, Project Moohan-based Android XR headset co-developed by Samsung is rumored to be seeing the light of day this fall.