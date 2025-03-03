Samsung’s MWC presence finally allows people to get up close to the Android XR headset

What you need to know

Samsung will unveil its first Android XR headset, Project Moohan, at MWC.

In January, Samsung and Google’s joint project was showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event, but nobody got to try it on.

Users can also expect a closer look at Galaxy S25 Edge at the event.

Samsung is all set to showcase its latest innovations at MWC, Barcelona, which just began on Monday (March 3). The company has already launched the Galaxy S25 series and the more recent Galaxy A series, which are expected to be showcased at the event.

According to the latest blog post, Samsung has shared its plans for its product showcase at MWC. As we already know, Samsung and Google have come up with their own Project Moohan to produce the first Android XR headset. It was initially showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, but nobody was allowed to get closer, let alone try it on. We're hoping for it this time at the MWC.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Per the blog post, the company reads, “Samsung will unveil its first Android XR headset, Project Moohan, offering a glimpse into the future of AI-powered extended reality."

It further adds that, with multimodal AI and advanced XR capabilities, this ground-breaking device marks a significant step toward more context-aware and personalized experiences that enhance everyday life in incredibly immersive ways."

Other than the Android XR headset, users can also expect a closer look at the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was surprisingly dropped at the Unpacked event.

Although the Android XR headset is made in collaboration with Samsung and Google, consumers can expect Google Gemini at its core. Meaning, that interacting with the headset could be as conversation-friendly as Gemini Live coupled with multimodal AI insights within the headset and the apps that are being further utilized.

In the announcement from December, Samsung also explained the Android XR capabilities that can include “ state-of-the-art displays, Passthrough capabilities, and natural multi-modal input.” The headset also aims to be the spatial canvas to “explore the world through Google Maps,” enjoy a sports event on YouTube, and also to plan trips — all with the help of Gemini.

While we still don’t know what’s underneath the XR headset, it is promised to come in a lightweight design, which further includes ergonomics to ensure users have maximum comfort during use.

Visitors can explore these AI innovations firsthand at Samsung’s Galaxy Experience Booth in Fira Gran Via Hall 3.